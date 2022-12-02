ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
kitco.com

Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
notebookcheck.net

Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
coingeek.com

We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says

Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
thenewscrypto.com

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors

Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
thenewscrypto.com

Decipher 2022: A Mega Convention of Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai

Decipher 2022 was the 2nd annual gathering of Algorand organized in Dubai. The 2000+ audience’s energy and enthusiasm depicted confidence in the blockchain. Algorand’s Decipher 2022 event left everyone astonished with the turnout of guests and the positivity among them amidst the gloomy cryptomarket scenario. Decipher 2022 was the second annual gathering organized at the pro-blockchain geography Dubai for the Algorand community, which is inclusive of builders, founders, investors, and strategists.
thenewscrypto.com

Solana-based Orca Integrates Stripe for New Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp

At launch, customers of Orca will be able to bypass the complex order book. Orca secured $18 million in funding from leading crypto industry VCs last year. Orca, a prominent decentralized exchange based on Solana, has launched a fiat-to-cryptocurrency gateway after integrating the ‘Stripe’ payments service provider. Stripe’s first-ever integration with a decentralized exchange on any blockchain is happening right now, thanks to the Orca onramp.
msn.com

Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?

The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...

