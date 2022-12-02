Read full article on original website
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
notebookcheck.net
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it
In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
coingeek.com
We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says
Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
CNBC
Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors
Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
thenewscrypto.com
Decipher 2022: A Mega Convention of Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
Decipher 2022 was the 2nd annual gathering of Algorand organized in Dubai. The 2000+ audience’s energy and enthusiasm depicted confidence in the blockchain. Algorand’s Decipher 2022 event left everyone astonished with the turnout of guests and the positivity among them amidst the gloomy cryptomarket scenario. Decipher 2022 was the second annual gathering organized at the pro-blockchain geography Dubai for the Algorand community, which is inclusive of builders, founders, investors, and strategists.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
thenewscrypto.com
Solana-based Orca Integrates Stripe for New Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp
At launch, customers of Orca will be able to bypass the complex order book. Orca secured $18 million in funding from leading crypto industry VCs last year. Orca, a prominent decentralized exchange based on Solana, has launched a fiat-to-cryptocurrency gateway after integrating the ‘Stripe’ payments service provider. Stripe’s first-ever integration with a decentralized exchange on any blockchain is happening right now, thanks to the Orca onramp.
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
thedefiant.io
Hacker Makes Off With Millions After Minting Six Quadrillion of Ankr’s BNB Staking Tokens
Ankr, a web3 infrastructure project on BNB Chain, has suffered a major exploit with an attacker minting and dumping millions worth of its wrapped BNB token, aBNBc. On Dec. 2, Nansen, an on-chain analytics provider, flagged that six quadrillion aBNBc had been abruptly minted. It added that the hacker was...
