NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors
Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
thenewscrypto.com
Solana-based Orca Integrates Stripe for New Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp
At launch, customers of Orca will be able to bypass the complex order book. Orca secured $18 million in funding from leading crypto industry VCs last year. Orca, a prominent decentralized exchange based on Solana, has launched a fiat-to-cryptocurrency gateway after integrating the ‘Stripe’ payments service provider. Stripe’s first-ever integration with a decentralized exchange on any blockchain is happening right now, thanks to the Orca onramp.
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Datadog, ServiceNow, and Accenture are still rock-solid investments.
ambcrypto.com
Ankr Protocol suspends trading following $5 million DeFi exploit
Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr Protocol has become the latest platform to fall victim to decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. The exploit on the BNB chain-based DeFi protocol earlier on 2 December led to the loss of tokens worth several million dollars. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield was the first one to shed...
