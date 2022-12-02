ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
kitco.com

Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
thenewscrypto.com

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Lays Off 200 Contractors

Approximately $3.19 billion in daily trading activity is processed by the ASX CHESS. Accenture conducted an independent audit of the project and found a plethora of problems. Almost 200 independent contractors working for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on the integration of blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system are scheduled to be let off. This comes after ASX earlier this month announced the end of a seven-year programme. For which it had budgeted $170 million before taxes in losses.
thenewscrypto.com

Solana-based Orca Integrates Stripe for New Fiat-to-Crypto Onramp

At launch, customers of Orca will be able to bypass the complex order book. Orca secured $18 million in funding from leading crypto industry VCs last year. Orca, a prominent decentralized exchange based on Solana, has launched a fiat-to-cryptocurrency gateway after integrating the ‘Stripe’ payments service provider. Stripe’s first-ever integration with a decentralized exchange on any blockchain is happening right now, thanks to the Orca onramp.
ambcrypto.com

Ankr Protocol suspends trading following $5 million DeFi exploit

Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr Protocol has become the latest platform to fall victim to decentralized finance (DeFi) exploit. The exploit on the BNB chain-based DeFi protocol earlier on 2 December led to the loss of tokens worth several million dollars. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield was the first one to shed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy