Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Drugs And Gun Were Found During Search In Hibbing
HIBBING, Minn. — A man was arrested after drugs and a gun were found after a search warrant was executed in Hibbing on Sunday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force conducted the search on suspicion a 51-year-old man was selling controlled substances.
Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged
A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
Duluth Police Department Swears In Nine New Officers
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Force is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday afternoon the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of...
Alcohol An Apparent Factor in Single Vehicle Accident
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an ATV accident that was reported Thursday evening in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristian Matthew Huju, 24, was injured when the 1996 Kawasaki he was driving went into the ditch. According to the report the driver suddenly ejected...
UPDATE: Arrest Made After Tuesday Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue
DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Shelter In Hibbing Temporarily Cuts Adoption Fees, Hopes To Rehome More Animals
HIBBING, Minn. — Range Regional Animal Rescue is a temporary home for displaced cats and dogs. But right now, the shelter is nearly full, and 35 animals are in need of forever homes. “We can have a bunch of animals here, but that doesn’t mean they’re each going to...
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
Forest History Center in Grand Rapids Brings Back Christmas in a Logging Camp Saturday December 10, 2022
The Forest History Center brings to life a recreated 1900s-era logging camp and floating cook shack moored on the Mississippi River. The site also includes a 1930s forest ranger's cabin, fire tower, self-guided trails and a visitor center with interactive exhibits about Minnesota’s forests. The Forest History Center is located at 2609 County Road 76, near Highways 169 and 2 in Grand Rapids.
Light snow likely Tuesday, cool down comes afterward
WEATHER STORY: An approaching warm front brought temps back towards normal on Sunday afternoon. The front is connected to a low that will increase clouds on Monday. Those clouds could let loose a little light snow on Tuesday. Once that passes, temperatures will cool down again for a couple of days. But, a small warm up could be with us next week, too.
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
