sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Ugliest Sunken Pavilion Is Now a ‘Winter Wanderland’

Hallidie Plaza, that open-air subterranean pit connecting the mezzanine level of Powell BART to the cable-car turnaround at the foot of Powell Street, has been transformed for the holidays. Formerly a barren nowhere, it’s been seriously spruced up—and pine’d up and fir’d up. The Union Square...
amateurtraveler.com

Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night

San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
What Now San Francisco

Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area

The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
CBS San Francisco

Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
KRON4 News

Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
whatnowsf.com

Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space

Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
rosevilletoday.com

Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.

