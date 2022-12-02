Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
HS Basketball Scores from Friday
Bloomfield downed Shakamak 71-42 Eastern Greene Clobbered Brown County 68-22 Linton knocked off Clay City 65-33 Northeast Dubois downed Washington Catholic 54-9 Pike Central squeaked past Forest Park 70-66 in Overtime. South Knox routed North Knox 42-13 Sullivan got past Northview 75-53 Tecumseh defeated Evansville Day 87-79 Evansville Reitz holds...
wzdm.com
Saturday Sports
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices slipped to 0-2 and fell 62-60 to the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Alice Arena. It’s Lincoln’s second straight 2 point loss to start the season. Joel Sanders lead the Alices in scoring with 16 in the loss. The South Knox Boys Basketball Team downed...
wzdm.com
VU Men and Women Split at Olney Central
The VU Men and Women split their games at Olney Central on Saturday. The Lady Blazers were shorthanded when they fell to Olney Central 72-69. Katrinna Litte lead Vincennes off the bench with 15 points in the defeat. Cherrelle Newsom had 14 points while Daylynn Thompson added 12 and Elikya Baseyila chipped in 10. Former Lady Alice, Maycee Lange scored 9 in the effort.
wzdm.com
Lady Patriots Defeat Barr-Reeve in OT
The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots improved to 6-2 after a 40-34 overtime win over the Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings. The game was tied at 32 after regulation as the Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Vikings 8-2 in the overtime period. Kenadee Frey led Vincennes Rivet with 11 points while Mary Herman...
wbiw.com
The Butler kid did it! Norman joins exclusive list as No.5 BNL roars past Gibson Southern 73-43
EVANSVILLE – Without a Pride, with a lot of pride, with a future Indiana All-Star reaching another career mark of excellence, Bedford North Lawrence bounced back in spectacular fashion. Can’t keep a good team down, even with a starter down. The No.5 Stars, rubbing the ointment of victory...
WTHI
Loogootee Moves Back to .500
Lions take down the Trojans on the road. Peyton Bledsoe had 20 points in Loogootee 47-29 road win at Wood Memorial.
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
wzdm.com
Sara Eads, 42, Vincennes
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
wzdm.com
James Kelly White, 46, Vincennes
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision
The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach
Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss at Rutgers
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. (Video courtesy of Brian Fonseca)
wamwamfm.com
Deborah Sue Cutter
Deborah Sue Cutter, 64, passed away in her sleep November 28, 2022 in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on June 14, 1958 to Bill Madison and Linda Sue (Doty) Cutter. James William Cutter, Jr. married her mother in 1971 and adopted her and her brother Kenneth. Jim always was their real Dad.
wzdm.com
VU Mid-Year Commencement Set for Tomorrow
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The mid-year grads come from 63 Indiana counties, 24 states, and four countries. University...
wzdm.com
Christmas Celebrations Set for Tonight, Tomorrow Night
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The original Christmas in the Park was an alternative to the Covid-cancelled Christmas parade in 2020.
wamwamfm.com
Bids in Place for New Daviess County Commons Project
Bids for the Daviess Commons project in downtown Washington were received at a special meeting Thursday afternoon at the Washington City Council Chambers. The Commons is a joint project entailing a partnership of private groups, the City of Washington, and Daviess County. The local Knights of Columbus have made a substantial contribution to the project. The Commons will be a gathering place for activities and downtown events. Ron Taylor of Taylor, Siefert, and Williams Design Group presided at the meeting. The project will include a market pavilion, a performance pavilion, restrooms, and other amenities in the area commonly known as the Jay Myers parking lot. Bids for the project were received from two area contractors. Danco Construction of Evansville entered a base bid of $3,138,000 and a $522,600 bid on the alternate 1 for a total bid of $3,660,600. Tabor Owens of Washington submitted the second bid, with a base bid of $2,687,484 and an alternate 1 bid of $467,475… for a total bid of $3,154,949. The bids were taken under advisement. Washington Mayor David Rhoads said he was very pleased with the bids. Plans call for the Commons project to get underway in the spring of next year. The mayor said he looks for it to be a yearlong project.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
wzdm.com
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
Comments / 0