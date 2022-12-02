ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

O/NSO: Pac-12 Championship Game – No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah edition

By Greg Katz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z578P_0jUudIJH00

The Obvious: With a golden opportunity to win the Pac-12 Championship, positioning itself to advance into the College Football Playoffs semifinals, and the prospect of avenging its only loss of the 2022 season, the CFP No. 4 USC Trojans (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) will meet the CFP No. 11 Utah Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game (5 p.m. PT/ FOX) at sold out Allegiant Stadium (65,000) in Las Vegas, Nevada.  The Not So Obvious: The Trojans, who will be wearing their home uniforms as the top seed on Friday, are looking for their first Pac-12 Championship Game title since 2017 when quarterback Sam Darnold led the Trojans to a 31-26 victory over Stanford in Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium. A win in 2022 over the Utah Utes on Friday night in Vegas would position the Trojans to be – depending on the outcome of Saturday’s other conference championship games – as the No. 4 seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings, which will be announced on Sunday. And to top it all on Friday night, a rare occurrence to administer a payback to the Utah Utes, who on October 15 in Salt Lake City, upended USC 43-42 on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion.  

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: AP Poll Voter Getting Crushed For Controversial Ranking

Every so often, we see an AP poll voted called out for something on his or her particular ballot. Today, NJ.com's Brian Fonseca has caused some raised eyebrows with his decision to slot USC at No. 4 on his ballot while only putting Utah 18th. The Utes, of course, beat the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, and handed USC both of its losses this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Utah trolls USC with Caleb Williams fingernails tweet

Utah pushed around USC on the field Friday night, and then they won the battle off the field as well. Utah won their second straight Pac-12 championship, beating the Trojans 47-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After being down 17-3 in the second quarter, the Utes rallied back. They scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to run away with things.
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert

This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy