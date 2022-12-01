Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) as a possible option. VTRIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. VTRIX finds...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
NASDAQ
Down 55%, Is Nu Holdings a Buy Going Into 2023?
In this video, I will be talking about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the Latin American fintech company taking over the region. It's one of the biggest neobanks in the world. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks Down 61% and 75% to Buy Before They Rebound
As investors, maintaining a long-term focus is never more important than when the stock market is in decline. High-quality companies are often swept up in broad-based selling, even if their underlying businesses are firing on all cylinders. That's certainly the case for the two technology companies I'm about to share....
NASDAQ
PBF Energy (PBF) Loses 20.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in PBF Energy (PBF) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 20.2% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Following Q3 Results?
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2023 results, as demand for its cloud data warehousing tools mostly held up, despite some economic headwinds and cooling growth for public cloud players such as Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure. However, the company’s guidance for Q4 FY’23 was weaker than expected, with product revenue projected at between $535 million and $540 million, compared to a consensus of over $550 million. While Q3 revenue grew by about 67% year over year to $557 million, adjusted operating margins rose to about 8% up from 3% in the year-ago period. The company also generated free cash flows, with cash flow margins standing at about 12%. Snowflake’s key metrics also remained relatively strong across the board, with net revenue retention standing at 165%, indicating that the company is able to expand business with its existing customers. Snowflake also continues to expand its customer base, with the total customer count rising from 5,416 in Q3 FY’22 to about 7,292 in Q3 FY’23.
NASDAQ
Delek US Holdings (DK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.84), with the stock changing hands as low as $27.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
Ensign Group (ENSG) Facility Buyout to Boost Colorado Foothold
The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently purchased the operations of two skilled nursing facilities in Colorado. The transactions, which are subject to a long-term, triple net lease, were effective from Dec 1. The first facility comprises 108 beds and is situated in Brighton, whereas the second, equipped with 162 beds,...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Hartford Financial Services Group's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HIG.PRG was trading at a 0.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should consider taking a look at Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A (NMIAX). NMIAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. NMIAX finds itself in...
NASDAQ
What's Next For Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock After A 17% Rise In A Month?
Anheuser-Busch InBev stock (NYSE: BUD) has seen a rise of 17% in a month, while it’s down 1% this year. This compares with 6% and -14% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This outperformance can partly be attributed to an upbeat Q3 performance, with sales and earnings rising, driven by higher demand. Furthermore, a recent upward revision in BUD’s stock price estimate from one of the Wall Street research firms has also bolstered its growth. Anheuser-Busch InBev is also the official sponsor for Qatar’s ongoing FIFA World Cup. Given that Qatar has banned the sale of beer inside the stadiums, the company is reportedly seeking a discount from its sponsorship deal with FIFA.
