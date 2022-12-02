Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jon Voight Sends Ominous Message About Trump After Midterm Dust Settles
Donald Trump is becoming public enemy #1 in the Republican Party after being blamed for the midterm election results -- but Jon Voight's sticking by him ... for whatever that's worth. The actor posted a new video Sunday addressed to the American people ... and it's pretty ominous. He decries...
Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo
The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos
Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster
It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Praise of Son Eric for Getting ‘PhD in Subpoenas': ‘Ironic Because at Trump University, You Can’ (Video)
Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again this week, and many couldn’t help but notice the lack of energy in his speech. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but also hone in on Trump’s shoutout to his son during the announcement, praising him for getting his “PhD in subpoenas.”
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
"I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Oath Keepers founder's estranged wife 'beyond happy' for his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy conviction: 'I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice.'
Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, was found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
Trump shares demon god, child sacrifice conspiracies hours before 2024 announcement
Donald Trump appears to be openly courting conspiracy theorists as he seeks support ahead of his expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement. “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday just hours after reposting an image shared by a platform user called “God_Bless_Trump” who posted a warning of demon gods taking charge.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Complex
Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism
Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
