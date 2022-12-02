‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ picked a hell of a day to reintroduce the world to an iconic Nazi hunter

Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids
42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters. The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at...
Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least
Whether people like it or not, moviegoers now live in an age where nostalgia and established franchises rule the box office. It's easier for folks to get excited about a sequel or the return of a classic character than it is for a new name to try and stake its claim on an opening weekend. And even then, nostalgic remakes or sequels tend to skirt the line between love letters to a franchise or shameless cash grabs capitalizing on a brand. Fans will typically be divided over a new nostalgic film.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
See First Look at Harrison Ford in His Final Indiana Jones
We are finally getting our first look at Harrison Ford in his final Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer shows Ford in his characteristic “Indy” look with hat and all. But he’s got plenty of adventures and action scenes that will keep him busy. In the trailer, the dialogue comes fast and furious yet follows a familiar path. Ford still looks dashing as Jones, even after all these years. Let’s take a look at the trailer for this new movie.
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season
Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
Will there be more Indiana Jones movies after Dial of Destiny? Here’s everything we know
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny set to explode onto screens, Indy fans are already wondering if there will be any more outings from everyone’s favorite archaeologist. Producer of Indiana Jones 5 and Lucasfilm head, Kathy Kennedy clearly stated that “we would never make Indiana Jones without...
James Mangold Slams ‘Trolling A-Holes’ for Spreading False ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Rumors
When Lucasfilm announced that Harrison Ford would don his iconic bullwhip and fedora one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” fans immediately began to speculate about the future of the “Indiana Jones” series. Few franchises are so synonymous with a single actor, but in an era where no I.P. is ever truly dead, many wondered if Disney had plans to pass the baton to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter in the upcoming film. James Mangold is sick of that speculation. The filmmaker, who takes over for Steven Spielberg as the director of “The Dial of...
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle
At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director comes out swinging to take down the trolls
There’s a reason why “don’t feed the trolls” has become such a popular saying, but it’s nonetheless one that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has opted to disregard. Unfounded rumors began sweeping the internet a few weeks back claiming that...
