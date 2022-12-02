Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
India's Housing Market to Remain Resilient, Defying Global Downtrend: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's house prices will rise steadily in the next few years roughly in line with overall economic growth, with low chances of a significant slowdown over the coming year, according to property experts in a Reuters poll. The findings highlight how the housing market, one of the...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why U.S. Airline Pilot Wages Are Outpacing Global Rises
(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a...
US News and World Report
Russia's Service Sector Contracts for Second Month Running - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Conditions in Russia's services industry declined for the second month running in November, a business survey published Monday showed, as companies continue to face pressure from Western sanctions, weak consumer demand at home and logistics challenges. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services climbed...
US News and World Report
Kenya Private Sector Activity Rises in November - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose in November after falling a month earlier, helped by improved output in the agriculture and construction sectors, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in November from 50.2 a month earlier. It stood...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Capped
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. The Fed is in blackout and the World Cup is starting to get serious. And this week's calendar is relatively light, leaving traders free to focus on the soccer, save for the U.S. ISM services survey and European retail sales data on Monday, and central bank meetings in Canada and Australia later in the week.
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
US News and World Report
Japan Monitoring Possible Tsunami Risk From Indonesia Volcano - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported. A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
US News and World Report
Finnish Parliament to Hold NATO Vote While Awaiting Hungary, Turkey Decisions
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's government said on Monday it had asked parliament to formally adopt NATO's founding treaty, thus preparing the country for membership of the military alliance once hold-outs Hungary and Turkey approve the application. "Our NATO membership moving forward is important for us Finns but also for NATO...
US News and World Report
Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest
ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
US News and World Report
Malaysia PM Anwar to Helm Finance Ministry
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister, retaking a cabinet role he first held 30 years ago. He named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof - two coalition partners - as co-deputy prime...
US News and World Report
Yuan Jumps Past 7 Per Dollar as China Eases Some COVID Curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level on Monday, hitting its strongest since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, potentially attracting fresh foreign inflows. The Chinese currency was also bolstered by expectations of slower U.S. interest rate hikes, which knocked the...
US News and World Report
Malaysia to Review Plans for 5G Network - PM Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by a previous government, as it was not formulated transparently. Under the premiership of Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021, Malaysia unveiled a plan for a...
US News and World Report
UAE, Ukraine to Start Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine on Monday announced their intention to start negotiations on a bilateral trade deal, expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE economy ministry said. The UAE state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite Western...
US News and World Report
Explainer-India G20 Presidency 2023: What Does It Mean and What Can We Expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US News and World Report
Brazil Treasury Official Colnago Submits Resignation -Ministry
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of this year,...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.1 Quake Hits Indonesia's West Java
JAKARTA (Reuters) -A quake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, sending people running out of buildings. The quake has no tsunami potential, the agency said. It was felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre. One person was...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: We Must Avoid Dividing World Into Cold War-Style Blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up...
Comments / 0