A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
NASDAQ
POLL-Taiwan export decline seen picking up pace in November
For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWCPIY%3DECI. Exports median forecast -6.7% y/y (prior month -0.5%) Imports median forecast +0.6% y/y (prior month +8.2%) Balance median forecast $3.2 bln (prior month $2.99 bln) CPI median forecast +2.5% y/y (prior month +2.72%) Trade due Wednesday, Dec. 7, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) CPI due Tuesday,...
US News and World Report
European Markets Stay Cautious After China Eases Pandemic Measures
LONDON (Reuters) - European stock indexes opened slightly lower on Monday, finding little support from an easing of China's domestic pandemic restrictions, after market sentiment was dampened by U.S. jobs data on Friday that raised fears of persistent inflation. Asian shares had been boosted early on Monday by hopes that...
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
Shares retreated in Asia on Friday after a mixed day on Wall Street as optimism over signs the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes was replaced by worries the economy might be headed for a recession.A U.S. measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October, raising questions over the central bank’s determination to keep raising interest rates to tame price increases. And activity in American manufacturing contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management. The report also showed that prices are falling.Slower...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
US News and World Report
Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest
ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
CNBC
European markets muted as investors gauge China's Covid relaxation, oil moves
European markets were muted on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where shares rose on Monday as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to stay the course on output policy ahead...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why U.S. Airline Pilot Wages Are Outpacing Global Rises
(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a...
US News and World Report
European Shares Slip With China's COVID Curbs in Focus
(Reuters) -European shares slipped on Monday after data showing a decline in euro zone business activity fanned recession fears in the region and as investors assessed uncertainty over the easing of stringent COVID-19 curbs in China. The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.2%. The index notched gains for the seventh...
wealthinsidermag.com
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. liquefied natural gas exports were flat last month, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday, as production remained limited and the arrival of winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere led utilities to build inventories for domestic use. U.S. ‘ implied volatility, a measure of the likely...
US News and World Report
Former FTX Exec in Talks With Investors for New Crypto Startup - the Information
(Reuters) - Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is aiming to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Germany to cover energy bills as gas prices soar
The air is warm and buttery as workers knead mounds of raisin-flecked dough inside the Kexerei bakery in Dresden. This is the busiest time of year but, like every other business and household in the country, the firm's bills are going up, diminishing the festive cheer. "Wages have increased drastically,...
China’s Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept western Covid vaccines says US intelligence chief
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with Covid-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said. Although China’s daily Covid cases...
CNBC
iPhone maker Foxconn reports slump in revenue after unrest and Covid outbreak at key China plant
Foxconn said November revenue totaled 551.1 billion new Taiwan dollars ($14.7 billion), down more than 29% versus October and over 11% lower compared to Nov. 2021. The Taiwanese firm said the fall was due to "production gradually entering off-peak seasonality and a portion of shipments being impacted by the epidemic in Zhengzhou."
US News and World Report
Kenya Private Sector Activity Rises in November - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose in November after falling a month earlier, helped by improved output in the agriculture and construction sectors, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in November from 50.2 a month earlier. It stood...
US News and World Report
Yuan Jumps Past 7 Per Dollar as China Eases Some COVID Curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level on Monday, hitting its strongest since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, potentially attracting fresh foreign inflows. The Chinese currency was also bolstered by expectations of slower U.S. interest rate hikes, which knocked the...
