‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ fans getting emotional over the final chapter’s rallying cry

By Charlotte Simmons
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock

It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval

For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga

The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Who is Rocket’s girlfriend in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has dropped and from the looks of it, we have a cinematic spectacle rivaling that of Avengers: Endgame on our hands. It’s been five years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 landed in theaters in 2017, rounding out Yondu Udonta’s storyline and bidding farewell to both of Peter Quill’s fraternal figures in Ego and Yondu. From director James Gunn yet again, the third installment in the Guardians trilogy seems to shift focus from mainstays like Peter and Gamora and instead revolves around Rocket Raccoon and other — in comparison — ‘minor’ characters.
I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly

A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle

At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
James Gunn vents about ‘Among Us’ rumor in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

After everyone’s favorite spacefaring adventurers were seen wearing a collection of multi-colored space suits in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some fans thought it was a rather sus nod to the viral whodunnit video game hit Among Us. So is writer-director James Gunn an Among...
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change

Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
Who is the High Evolutionary in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’ The villain’s powers and origins, explained

Less than a week after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney Plus, Marvel just made the fandom’s Christmas all over again by surprising us all by dropping the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at CCXP. The exciting inaugural look at the long-awaited threequel delivered a lot of firsts, including a glimpse at Adam Warlock and Rocket’s new love interest Lylla. And, not to be forgotten, the movie’s arch-villain, the High Evolutionary.

