‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ fans getting emotional over the final chapter’s rallying cry

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga
The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Who is Rocket’s girlfriend in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has dropped and from the looks of it, we have a cinematic spectacle rivaling that of Avengers: Endgame on our hands. It’s been five years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 landed in theaters in 2017, rounding out Yondu Udonta’s storyline and bidding farewell to both of Peter Quill’s fraternal figures in Ego and Yondu. From director James Gunn yet again, the third installment in the Guardians trilogy seems to shift focus from mainstays like Peter and Gamora and instead revolves around Rocket Raccoon and other — in comparison — ‘minor’ characters.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids
42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters. The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at...
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle
At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
James Gunn vents about ‘Among Us’ rumor in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
After everyone’s favorite spacefaring adventurers were seen wearing a collection of multi-colored space suits in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some fans thought it was a rather sus nod to the viral whodunnit video game hit Among Us. So is writer-director James Gunn an Among...
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change
Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
Who is the High Evolutionary in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’ The villain’s powers and origins, explained
Less than a week after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney Plus, Marvel just made the fandom’s Christmas all over again by surprising us all by dropping the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at CCXP. The exciting inaugural look at the long-awaited threequel delivered a lot of firsts, including a glimpse at Adam Warlock and Rocket’s new love interest Lylla. And, not to be forgotten, the movie’s arch-villain, the High Evolutionary.
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
An overconfident DC fan tells James Gunn to stay in his lane, gets absolutely destroyed by the co-CEO
James Gunn may have only been the co-CEO of DC Studios for little over a month, and a lot of that time has been spent promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has hit the ground running. Whether he’s directly responding to...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer showcases a deadly new threat to Optimus Prime
A first look at the seventh Transformers movie is finally here
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director comes out swinging to take down the trolls
There’s a reason why “don’t feed the trolls” has become such a popular saying, but it’s nonetheless one that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has opted to disregard. Unfounded rumors began sweeping the internet a few weeks back claiming that...
