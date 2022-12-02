Elon Musk decides there actually are limits to free speech after all and re-suspends Kanye West’s Twitter account

Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram
Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Sorbo drops worst possible take on Kanye West’s Twitter ban
Actor Kevin Sorbo sauntered into the Kanye West antisemitism debacle to let the world know that he is blissfully unaware of the legal limitations of free speech. The former Hercules star descended from the towering heights of his copious privilege to offer a feeble disavowal of West’s incendiary remarks and robust defense of the rapper’s freedom to use hate speech. He tweeted, “I may not agree with what Ye said yesterday. But he has the right to say it. That’s how free speech works.”
Elon Musk says there’s a ‘significant' risk someone will try to kill him
Elon Musk might be the world’s richest man but he’s definitely not the most popular. No one knows this better than the Chief Twit himself, who has revealed there could well be a target on his head.During a two-hour Q&A on Twitter Spaces over the weekend, Musk said: “Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant.”He added: “It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen.”Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
wegotthiscovered.com
For reasons that should be blindingly obvious a tattoo studio is offering free removal of any Kanye West tattoos
A London-based tattoo parlor has announced that it is removing Kanye West-related ink free of charge for former fans seeking to distance themselves from the star after he came out as a Nazi on the Alex Jones Show. Per The Washington Post, after his first slew of antisemitic remarks, Naama...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter furious as Elon Musk reinstates editor of neo-Nazi website one day after Kanye West debacle
In a move we only wish was a joke, Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter account of Andrew Anglin, owner of the Neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer. Anglin’s Twitter account has been suspended since 2013 for reasons that bear little explanation. Now, just days after rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, touted his love of Hitler on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show and was subsequently suspended (again) for posting a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David, Musk has revived Anglin’s account.
wegotthiscovered.com
God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview
With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘The Marvels’ leak leads to criticism over major Kamala Khan change
Coming on the heels of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which we just got new trailers for, is The Marvels, which will be the third and final MCU movie of 2023. As it won’t be with us until next summer, it’s too early for Marvel to start rolling out the hype wagon for the Captain Marvel sequel, but fortunately for impatient fans leaks have already begun making their way online, thereby giving us an early taste of what to expect.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director comes out swinging to take down the trolls
There’s a reason why “don’t feed the trolls” has become such a popular saying, but it’s nonetheless one that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has opted to disregard. Unfounded rumors began sweeping the internet a few weeks back claiming that...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ director blames female empowerment for the backlash to Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic
Earlier this year, Netflix gave its users a colorful and at times horrifying look at a version of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. It is divisive, has been criticized for its titular portrayal and now its director is blaming today’s culture for its received backlash. A Deadline Hollywood article from...
wegotthiscovered.com
An overconfident DC fan tells James Gunn to stay in his lane, gets absolutely destroyed by the co-CEO
James Gunn may have only been the co-CEO of DC Studios for little over a month, and a lot of that time has been spent promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has hit the ground running. Whether he’s directly responding to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Right on cue, the ‘Wednesday’ hate train has pulled out of the station
Recently, Netflix’s Wednesday became a success. While a second season has not yet been confirmed as of this posting, it received positive reviews, was watched by a lot of people, and, as is the case with any new project these days, has haters now. A post on Reddit in...
Comments / 0