Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store. A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 5.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Upo…
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Armed suspect sought in LI gas station robbery: police
A knife-wielding man is being sought after police say he robbed a Long Island gas station Sunday night.
21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria
A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
'Persistent Violent Felony Offender': Babylon Man On Parole Admits To Home Burglary, DA Says
A Long Island man faces significant jail time after admitting to burglarizing a home while on parole, District Attorney officials said.On Wednesday, May 4, Jose Osorio of Babylon broke into a home in Babylon through a basement window and stole multiple items, including a key fob for a vehicle, acco…
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Gold Chain Valued At $1.5K From Melville Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a gold chain valued at $1,500 from a Long Island store.A man requested to see several pieces of jewelry at Whitman Jewelry & Coins in Melville at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and stole a Figaro gold chain, …
Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on t…
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Expect Delays: Overnight Closures Planned For Portion Of LIE In Nassau County
Drivers should plan on possible delays on the Long Island Expressway in the coming days due to scheduled roadwork. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-495 in Roslyn Heights between Glen Cove Road and Northern State Parkway from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to transportation officials.
