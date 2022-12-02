ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Upo…
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days

A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Daily Voice

Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island. David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

