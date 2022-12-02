Read full article on original website
China’s Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept western Covid vaccines says US intelligence chief
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with Covid-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said. Although China’s daily Covid cases...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: We Must Avoid Dividing World Into Cold War-Style Blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up...
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year.
How China and Russia's Anti-Protest Laws Compare as Countries Face Unrest
Protesters in both countries have been using blank placards in their protests, to make it harder for them to be arrested.
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Seeks Mideast Leadership, Independence With Xi's Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) -Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on the...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Ukrainian Forces Outnumbered And Facing Supply Issues In Battle for Bakhmut
The Institute for the Study of War has said Russia would gain little strategically, even if it advanced on the city in the Donetsk Oblast.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report said
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times that Moscow quietly added tankers this year, coming as Europe puts a price cap on Russian oil.
Satellite images show Russia is making a big gamble on how it plans to defend territory near Crimea from Ukraine
Russian defensive positions have been constructed along ground lines of communication like roads but seem to ignore the open terrain in between.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine can control the air over Ukrainian battlefields, but their aircraft are still finding ways to operate
"You have to adjust quickly to the realities of the operational environment. Otherwise you won't survive for long," a naval aviator told Insider.
Hillary Clinton says US should not have nuclear talks with Iran: Need to ‘stand with the people’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday urged the U.S. to halt nuclear talks with Iran, amid nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. “What’s happening now deserves our full-throated support,” Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “And I think every time anyone speaks...
The death of an American soldier fighting in Ukraine exposes chaos and dysfunction in the foreign legion
Thousands have flocked to help Ukraine fight against Russia's invasion, but major issues have been raised about the international foreign legion.
Ukraine Situation Report: Kremlin Says Putin Will ‘Eventually’ Visit Donbas
It’s not clear when the Russian president will visit, or how much of the Donbas his army will still hold when he gets there.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
How fake foreign news fed political fervor and led to the American Revolution
Misinformation is often at the root of political extremism. During the 2022 United States midterm election, some of the most radical politicians in the Republican Party were fueled by the unfounded belief that the previous presidential election in 2020 was stolen. Misinformation as motivation for political action is nothing new. As I explain in my new book, “Misinformation Nation,” during the American Revolution, the self-declared “Patriot” faction that led the colonies through a bloody fight to independence was guided by a profoundly mistaken belief. These Patriots thought that the British government aimed to control the colonies and extract their wealth, but...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
2022 year in review: Roe vs. Wade, War in Ukraine, losing Queen Elizabeth II
From abortion rights to war in Ukraine, the past year has seen Americans and the world face several historic events.
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Russia coordinating Ukraine hacks with missiles, could increasingly target European allies, Microsoft warns
Microsoft’s report comes after nearly 10 months of brutal war in Ukraine, which has seen Russia hacking Ukrainian satellite systems, energy companies and other critical infrastructure.
