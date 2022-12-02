Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is planning to reduce the company’s workforce by nearly 30% due to an extended bear market. As the prices of digital assets continue to decline, several crypto companies are caught in a vicious web of unending uncertainty. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major altcoins have lost a colossal chunk of value after enjoying a dizzying rally in 2021. It seems the crypto market is reeling under a bad mojo with mishaps such as Terra/Luna and FTX exacerbating the downturn. In wake of such disasters, a number of bigwigs of the crypto industry have run into serious problems. In addition, crippling inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have also contributed to the chaos in the digital assets industry.

4 HOURS AGO