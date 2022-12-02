ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kitco.com

Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
tipranks.com

Seeking Large Dividends? Check Out These 9 Stocks for 2023

High-yield stocks can come in handy during the current highly-uncertain market environment. Here are 10 high-yield ideas which offer both hefty payouts and several qualities attached to their businesses. With inflation raging, interest rates on the rise, and the overall uncertainty in capital markets remaining elevated, stocks with above-average yields...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Capped

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. The Fed is in blackout and the World Cup is starting to get serious. And this week's calendar is relatively light, leaving traders free to focus on the soccer, save for the U.S. ISM services survey and European retail sales data on Monday, and central bank meetings in Canada and Australia later in the week.
crypto-economy.com

Crypto Exchange Bybit Slashes 30% of Workforce Amid Ongoing Bear Market

Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is planning to reduce the company’s workforce by nearly 30% due to an extended bear market. As the prices of digital assets continue to decline, several crypto companies are caught in a vicious web of unending uncertainty. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major altcoins have lost a colossal chunk of value after enjoying a dizzying rally in 2021. It seems the crypto market is reeling under a bad mojo with mishaps such as Terra/Luna and FTX exacerbating the downturn. In wake of such disasters, a number of bigwigs of the crypto industry have run into serious problems. In addition, crippling inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have also contributed to the chaos in the digital assets industry.
CNBC

Mark Mobius predicts bitcoin could crash 40% to $10,000 next year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NASDAQ

Gold ETFs Shining on Bullion's Biggest Monthly Gain in 2 Years

After dismal trading for most of this year, gold regained its sheen last month, buoyed by signs of cooling inflation and the Fed’s dovish comments. The yellow metal rose more than 8%, marking the biggest monthly gain since July 2020 and the first monthly gain since March. As such,...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.

