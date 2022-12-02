Effective: 2022-12-05 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow, heaviest this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

