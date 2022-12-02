Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow, heaviest this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
KULR8
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 21:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations will reach or exceed 4 inches in most locations. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow, heaviest this morning. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions with snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM CST /10 AM MST/ this morning to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may be pushed up on the ice and along the shoreline.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice may be pushed up on the shoreline from Nome west. Water may be pushed up on the ice and along the shoreline.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 21:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and Monday night. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 00:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sudden and significant reductions in visibility in areas of dense fog. Visibility will be reduced below 1/4 mile to near zero in some places. * WHERE...Portions of the higher elevations of the Sacramento mountains and Gila Region. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may be pushed up through the ice and along the shoreline.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 16:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County Light snow showers will cause slick and icy roads this morning Light snow showers will continue through this morning causing slick and icy roads. Visibility will also drop down to around a mile at times, making it more difficult to see vehicles in front of you. Please slow down and use caution if having to travel. This includes along US Hwys 93 and 50 as well as US Route 6. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 20:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Arizona, including the following county, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 800 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 843 PM MST, local law enforcement continues to report flooding in the warned area, especially across Arizona City, where there are several roads impassable and vehicles stranded. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Arizona City, Arizola and Toltec. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 21:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The snow is now, or will be shortly, decreasing and little additional accumulating snowfall is expected. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 10 PM.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations around 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 22:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. Visibility occasionally reduced to near zero miles. * WHERE...Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
Comments / 0