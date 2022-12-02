Game day preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Bucks head back home for a pitstop to take on the Lakers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home for a quick pit stop before going out on the road again. The Bucks had a close call against the New York Knicks in MSG, and now they are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is on a three-game winning streak, and they will look to build on that against Los Angeles. But that task is easier said than done, as the Lakers have been playing better of late.

Preview

The Bucks were pushed to the limit by the Knicks, and they were very close to dropping another game. The odds were stacked against them in the closing stages, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out. But the Bucks found a way in the end as Grayson Allen hit a huge shot with little time left on the clock. They held on to seal a 109-103 victory and solidify their hold on the second seed in the East.

Ever since the infamous 'ladder incident', Giannis has been on a different level. The Greek Freak has averaged 35.6 PPG and 10.2 RPG in the last 5 games, and he is shooting at a very high percentage. The Bucks have also won four of the last five games. Milwaukee will hope that he can continue his onslaught against the Lakers as well.

Even though the Lakers have a disappointing record, they are not to be taken lightly. The Lakers started off the season by losing 10 of their first 12 games. They had the second-worst record in the league, and it looked like they had no remedy for their problems. But since then, the Lakers have been on a roll and have won 6 out of 8 games.

Anthony Davis has been a beast and carrying the Lakers on his back. Russell Westbrook seems to be thriving in his new role off the bench, as his play has been exceptional. LeBron James is also back in form after returning from injury. If these three get going, the Bucks will have a tough time on their hands.

Injury Report

Serge Ibaka , Joe Ingles, and MarJon Beauchamp are set to miss the game against the Lakers. The Bucks may have Khris Middleton back in the lineup, as sources suggest the 3x All-Star might make his season debut against the Lakers.

The Lakers may be without several of their stars against the Bucks. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Troy Brown Jr have all been listed as probable, while Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV have been listed as questionable.