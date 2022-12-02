Read full article on original website
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America (GMA) correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who recently married her husband, Tom Werner. The duo announced their engagement in January 2022 and were married on Nov. 5 of the same year. Although their journey to marriage feels very sudden, its clear that the bride and groom couldn't be more thrilled.
On Friday's show, the two seemed to reference the hubbub that started on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photos of them together.
T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Amid the alleged cheating scandal between hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach that has rocked Good Morning America, a new detail has emerged that sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. Holmes’ government name came to light on November 30, and Twitter clowned. The Arkansas native’s real name is Loutelious Holmes, Jr.
Good Morning America has been rocked by reports of an “affair” between its GMA3 co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. Pictures of the pair around various locations in New York City, including one in which they can be seen holding hands, were published by the Daily Mail earlier this week.It was reported that Holmes and Robach had ended their respective marriages earlier this year.The Independent has contacted representatives of Holmes and Robach for comment.Many in the UK, however, will be unfamiliar with who Holmes is and why people are suddenly talking about him on social media. So here’s a...
ABC execs have been holding “emergency meetings” to address the mayhem since news broke that “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been carrying on an alleged secret love affair, The Post has learned. One source close to the situation said it’s possible that Robach, who is married to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes, who is married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, will “keep their jobs if their ratings hold up” in the coming weeks. “It’s ultimately about the ratings,” the source said, adding that based on the attention this story is getting, “ratings are going to go through the...
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's jobs are safe and sound after their alleged affair was revealed to the public. An ABC staffer confirmed Good Morning America will not fire or punish the co-anchors for mixing business and pleasure.“All they care about is the ratings,” the inside source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 1. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”'GMA' STAR T.J. HOLMES UNDER FIRE FOR SUPPORTING WILL SMITH AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH AMY ROBACH IS REVEALEDAccording to the insider, ABC News held an important staff meeting...
Good evening, America! Your co-hosts’ secret romance is front-page news!. Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after a months-long affair, PEOPLE and other outlets reported. A source claimed to the outlet their romance started in March, around the time they...
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Amy Robach's estranged husband is quite the 90s heartthrob. Fans of the Good Morning America anchor have been questioning the status of her marriage since the Daily Mail exposed her alleged six-month romance with co-anchor, T.J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes began working together on the morning news program in 2020, and according to insiders their chemistry was magnetic from the start. In fact, Robach has admitted publically that she was thrilled when she learned Holmes would be her right hand. The pair reportedly began dating secretly in August after they both ended their relationships with their respective spouses, both of whom they ironically married in 2010. Robach's divorce is reportedly close to being finalized, and she and Holmes were allegedly planning to take their romance public in the coming weeks. But, everyone knows now.
Following Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud conviction and sentencing, the future of their reality shows has allegedly been uncovered. Popular programs Chrisley Knows Best, as well as spinoff Growing Up Chrisley—which focused on Todd and Julie's children, Chase and Savannah—will reportedly be cancelled, according to Deadline. The publication noted that although NBCUniversal has not shared any official word on the shows' endings, to their understanding, neither will continue.
A look at the season-to-date averages of the new and returning talk shows. The syndicated daytime talk show landscape has seen some big changes since the ending of shows from veterans Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams earlier this year. And among the new shows that have launched this fall, there’s...
