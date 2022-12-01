Read full article on original website
Braun Honored by Big Ten For Second Time
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time, the conference announced Monday. The Wayzata, Minn., native set a new Minnesota record for points in a Big Ten debut with 26 in a comeback win over Penn State and in two games averaged 26.5 points per game, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and hitting six threes.
Four Gophers Named to U.S. WJC Training Camp Roster
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Four players from the University of Minnesota men's hockey team were selected to the training camp roster for the U.S. National Junior Team in preparation for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Canada Dec. 26 - Jan. 5. Ryan Chesley, Logan Cooley, Luke Mittelstadt and Jimmy Snuggerud all have a chance to represent their country on the international stage for Team USA.
Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
Gophers Rally, Defeat Penn State in Double Overtime
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 3, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 B1G) rallied past Penn State (7-2, 0-1 B1G) 98-96 on Saturday night at Williams Arena to open the Big Ten season. Mara Braun and Katie Borowicz hit clutch free throws to force overtime with Braun finishing with a team high 26 points, including 11-of-11 from the free throw line.
Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
