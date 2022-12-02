Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...

3 HOURS AGO