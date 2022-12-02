Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Elton John to end UK touring career with headline show at Glastonbury 2023
Elton John is set to end his UK touring career with a bang.The music icon has been confirmed as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage for his last-ever British gig.It will mark the end of what he has promised will be a “spectacular” farewell tour next summer.In a statement announcing the show, he said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Primavera Sound releases 2023 festival line upOne person arrested after couple beaten at Elton John concert in Los AngelesQatar: Dua Lipa speaks out over 'speculation' around World Cup performance
NME
Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”
Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour. Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023. “We are...
Elton John's Best Albums
British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake of his song “Cold Heart” that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, the rock hall-of-famer released his latest album, “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” more than 52 years after he made his first studio album, “Empty Sky.”
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Revisiting Christine McVie’s Final Show
The rock world suffered a devastating loss with the death of Fleetwood Mac songbird Christine McVie on Nov. 30, 2022. The 79-year-old singer and pianist left behind a towering legacy of heartrending songs and era-defining hits — and when she died, so did the prospect of Fleetwood Mac's most popular lineup taking the stage together again.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
Christine McVie Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Throughout her career, Christine McVie had the ability to blend her impressive musical skills with any outfit she was part of. During her early years in Chicken Shack, the singer and multi-instrumentalist honed her distinctive voice, as well as developing a penchant for bluesy piano riffs. She’d carry those skills...
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
EW.com
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie: 'My best friend in the whole world'
Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79. Nicks, 74, posted a handwritten note on social media, honoring her friend and musical collaborator of several decades. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn't even know she was ill… until late Saturday night."
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
Bustle
Christine McVie Dies At 79 & Fleetwood Mac Reacts With Touching Tributes
British singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of iconic band Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 79. A statement from her family posted to Facebook read, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.” The statement revealed that McVie died peacefully from “a short illness” at a hospital surrounded by family. A June 2022 interview with Rolling Stone stated she had been in “quite bad health” and was suffering from debilitating chronic back pain.
Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate
Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk race in new Netflix trailer: 'It's a dirty game'
Another promo discussing racism and suffering within the royal family, particularly against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, just dropped days after the initial trailer was released.
iheart.com
Brian Johnson’s Pre-AC/DC Band, Geordie, Releases New Song
Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band, Geordie, has released a new song to mark their 50th anniversary. The song is called "Red, White & Blue" and you can check it out below or on YouTube. The band tapped former Back Street Crawler frontman Terry Slesser for lead vocals.
WDIO-TV
George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees
WASHINGTON (AP) — Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands but at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones feted for their lifetime of artistic contributions.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Elton John to Play Last-Ever Show in the U.K. at Glastonbury 2023
Elton John will play his final show in the U.K. as the Sunday headliner of Glastonbury 2023 on June 25. The show marks John’s Glastonbury debut and his second-ever U.K. festival appearance. “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage,” said John of Glastonbury. “As the...
Comments / 0