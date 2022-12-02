Read full article on original website
hburgcitizen.com
‘Their actions are hurting us’: How HHS students have turned up their advocacy against critics
Ellie Tjaden, Lee Jenkins and Finn Maddox, students at Harrisonburg High School and members of the Gay-Straight Alliance, have weathered COVID shutdowns, masking and remote learning as part of their high school experience. But they have also experienced another strange phenomenon. As they navigate questions and feelings about their own...
theriver953.com
Christmas parades around the Valley
It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
infocville.com
Charlottesville to reopen public hearing for Comprehensive Plan
Those with criticisms of Charlottesville’s new Comprehensive Plan will have another opportunity to go on the record about the long range planning document, as will those who are in support. But a joint public hearing scheduled for December 13, 2022 is largely a formality related to a legal challenge.
WHSV
Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
cbs19news
Middle schoolers have a say in the student experience
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Journey Middle School students are making decisions on what they think school should be like. Principal Ashby Johnson says that students should have a bigger say in administrative decisions. "It was exciting, I was so glad and honored that I was chosen, it just...
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On November 21st, an anonymous letter was sent around in the Scottsville community speaking out against the proposed Scottsville Lofts project. The proposal aims to rezone a building to allow for multi-family apartments with a commitment to reserving 20% of the units to be rented at 60% of the median area income.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
NBC 29 News
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
theriver953.com
Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the reception of information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
Who Will Be Virginia's Starting Quarterback in 2023?
Breaking down the candidates to succeed Brennan Armstrong as UVA's starting quarterback next fall
visitstaunton.com
12 Days of Christmas in Staunton
We don’t have any partridges or pear trees on this list, but if you’re looking for something fun for your true love, your family, or yourself, this season, you’re in luck. Here are some of our favorite ways to enjoy the twelve days of Christmas in Staunton.
