Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Brooks Resources ’23 Calendar Released
Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of the wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition. This year’s winner is Bend’s Jim St. John who photographed Reynolds Pond featuring an enchanting sunrise reflected on the water.
mycentraloregon.com
Winter Programs Registration Opens
The new year is around the corner and there are plenty of recreation offerings to welcome in 2023. Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter recreation and programs and winter/spring sports leagues on Dec. 5, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7. Available activities include programs held in January through March and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
thatoregonlife.com
The Largest Bookstore In Central Oregon Is Every Book Nerd’s Paradise
It’s that time of year where people like to get warm and cozy and hunker down for the evening on the couch with a good book. If you are in need of a book to read and enjoy supporting local business, then look no further than Big Story Bookstore, located near downtown Bend Oregon.
Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of fallen, injured Smith Rock hiker
A Portland woman slipped, fell and injured her ankle while hiking at Smith Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon and called for help, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of fallen, injured Smith Rock hiker appeared first on KTVZ.
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Mustache Bash Benefits CAP
Bend Fire & Rescue’s Mustache Bash is back! Enjoy a night of family friendly food, beer, prizes and laughs at Cascade Lakes Brewing. The Mustache Bash offers mustache contests throughout the night for best overall, most stylish, imposter-stache and “you call that a mustache?” The event is Friday December 2nd, from 5 – 9 p.m. This is a fundraiser supporting the Bend Fire Community Assistance Program (CAP).
Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law
Shortly after Bend Police released a dramatic five-minute video compilation of the Eastside Safeway shooting on Thursday, including a worker's heroic confrontation with the gunman, Police Chief Mike Krantz explained that it was done in order to comply with state law regarding public records requests. The post Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man tears through property after dispute, faces multiple charges
A Bend man was arrested after an assault and a wild ride through a property east of Bend. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in the 62600 block of Erickson Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Accord to Sergeant Jason Wall, deputies were dispatched to the...
kbnd.com
Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash
OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
Comments / 0