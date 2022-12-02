Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners provide jail construction timeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners provided a detailed timeline for construction on the new jail. Commissioner Rich Beck confirmed at the December 2 meeting that the main portion of the jail will be constructed first, but he said they are still prioritizing mental health.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Upcoming showcase hopes to support small, minority-owned businesses
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - David Thomas is the CEO and Co-owner of the Health Hut located off Fairfield Avenue by Packard Park. It’s a shop he says specializes in health and wellness. Thomas is one of 25 business owners who will be a part of...
wboi.org
Commissioners identify site for new Allen County jail
This story originally aired on Nov. 23. The Allen County Commissioners selected 2911 Meyer Road as the property for the new county correctional center. The site is part of the storied International Harvester complex. After a federal court ordered Allen County to fix the living conditions and overcrowding problem at...
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
fortwaynesnbc.com
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Annual Polar Plunge returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Registration for the annual Polar Plunge event is now open. Metea County Park in northeast Fort Wayne will be hosting the event on Feb. 11. Event officials say the plunge consists of numerous people and companies raising funds through pledges before taking the big plunge into freezing waters.
WANE-TV
University of Saint Francis academics to move on from downtown location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne. USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized. “Asking our students to commute to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they have arrested a Fort Wayne man on several charges following a shooting Wednesday evening in Auburn. ISP says Auburn officers were called around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 about shots fired at a vehicle in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. ISP detectives were called to assist in the investigation, which they say led them to the arrest of 39-year-old Joseph Alan Fisher of Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
New traffic light coming to Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new traffic signal will be implemented at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Oakbrook Parkway. The signal will begin flashing Monday and Tuesday, with full activation scheduled for Wednesday. The signal will help traffic flow at this newly built intersection.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews wrap up first round of leaf collection, prepare for second
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Street Department crews will wrap up the first round of leaf collection efforts Saturday, Dec. 3 in the central neighborhoods. The second round is expected to begin early next week in the South part of the city, according to officials. The City says...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN
Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
Comments / 0