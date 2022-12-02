ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

Police investigate robbery at brewery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a robbery downtown Sunday afternoon. Officers say it happened just after 3 p.m. at West Sixth Brewing. A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and robbery. No one was injured in the incident. This...
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
WKYT 27

Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
WKYT 27

Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
WKYT 27

WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting

WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
fox56news.com

Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel

A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed. Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach …. A public works contractor...
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
WTVQ

Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke. This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old. “Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday....
lakercountry.com

One escaped Casey County inmate back in custody; police still searching for other

One of the two inmates that escaped from the Casey County Jail yesterday morning is back in custody. According to Liberty Police, Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped around 4 a.m. yesterday but as of last night, Mason was back in custody. Both were considered Level 1 offenders, and were...
k105.com

2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub

Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
WTVQ

Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
WKYT 27

A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
fox56news.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
fox56news.com

Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations

When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy