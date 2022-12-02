Read full article on original website
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022
Opponents of the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project were handed a big win Thursday. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the ACCESS program. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s...
kgou.org
Oklahoma nonprofit gets record-breaking grant to expand healthy food access in Tulsa and beyond
Communities in Tulsa that struggle with food security will soon see more fruits and veggies. In November the United States Department of Agriculture announced that nonprofit Hunger Free Oklahoma will receive a record-breaking $14.2 million over four years to expand a program called Double Up Oklahoma that gets produce to low-income communities.
