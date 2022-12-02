ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022

Opponents of the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project were handed a big win Thursday. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the ACCESS program. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s...

