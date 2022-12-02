Read full article on original website
Hershey, Maxwell ag programs begin with excitement
First time ag programs at Hershey and Maxwell schools are drawing great interest from students who want to learn more about the opportunities in agriculture. The ag programs began in August with Donavan Phoenix at Hershey and Amanda Schmidt at Maxwell. The programs that include FFA clubs hope to expand students’ awareness of a variety of agriculture careers.
Birth Announcements, Dec. 3
Jasalin and Jose Garcia of North Platte are the parents of a son, Huey Guel, born Nov. 29, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jackie Benitez and Jesus Benitez of North Platte. HARPER MYERS ROOKSTOOL. Justin and Amy Rookstool of North Platte are the parents of a daughter,...
Fundraiser dinner for Lincoln County Sgt. Casey Nelms set for Dec. 10
A fundraiser for Sgt. Casey Nelms will be Dec. 10 at CB’s Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road in North Platte. Nelms, who has been a member of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for more than three decades, was recently diagnosed with spine, liver and kidney cancer. Listen...
Deborah's Legacy receives $15,000 FNBO Impact Grant
OMAHA — Deborah’s Legacy of North Platte is the recipient of a $15,000 Impact Grant through the First National Bank of Omaha. The funds will go to support Deborah’s Legacy residential program along with educational opportunities, social enterprise skill development and support services for women healing from addiction, homelessness and surrounding issues, the bank said in a press release.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 5
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Paul N. Exstrom, of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age…
Habitat TIF study, swearing-in lead North Platte City Council agenda
The North Platte City Council Tuesday will swear in recently re-elected members and decide whether to grant tax increment financing eligibility to land on the city’s east side for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s next housing development. Councilmen Jim Nisley (Ward 1), Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Brian...
Do farm and ranch property taxes just keep going up? Yes and no
Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, and the state leaders they complain to, are intimately familiar with rural residents’ beef about agricultural property taxes. They face heftier tax bills than homeowners or many business owners — no matter what they get for their crops or livestock — because they must own lots of land to produce them.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sutherland sales tax will take effect Jan. 1, state says
A 1.5% city sales tax approved by Sutherland voters in May will take effect there Jan. 1, the Nebraska Department of Revenue announced Wednesday. The local tax, adopted in the May 10 primary election, will produce a combined state and local sales tax of 7% within the village’s limits. The state sales tax rate is 5.5%.
North Platte Community College men win third in a row
Ramiah Adedigba led with 26 points, and Bruce Carpenter added 25 as the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team defeated Laramie County 95-82 at home Saturday for the Knights’ third straight win. Antwone Gonzales scored 15 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts, and Davion...
Lincoln County Board to open bids for 4 trucks for Sheriff's Office
The Lincoln County commissioners will open bids on four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The bids are for four ½-ton, crew-cab, 4-door and 4-wheel drive pickup trucks. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
