Oklahoma ranks top 10 state where parents rely on child support the most
A starting number of Oklahoma families rely on child support. Nationally, Oklahoma ranks in the top ten.
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KOCO
Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022
State lawmakers call for investigation into Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Three former state lawmakers are calling on the legislature to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission over its handling of utility rate hikes related to February 2021 winter’s storm. Former Oklahoma City Representative Mike Reynolds said gas companies are gouging utilities,...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.
According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
pryorinfopub.com
Salina Wildcat Walkabout
SALINA, Oklahoma – Wildcats were on the prowl for safer routes to schools in Salina. More than 750 Salina students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels participated on October 26th in a Wednesday Wildcat Walkabout to promote physical activity and the safety surrounding walking and biking to school.
“Very good news” : Plaintiffs react to ruling that OTA violated Open Meeting Act
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA’s most recent expansion plan was resolved in a Cleveland County courtroom Thursday. Over 200 property owners against the OTA’s plan for a $5 billion, 15-year-long Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project filed a lawsuit in May claiming the agency violated the state’s Open […]
Wildlife department considering hunting rule changes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
West Virginia Pursuing a Pair of Tulsa Transfers
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
Oklahomans urged to check their address for internet service availability
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new map allowing people to look up their address and ensure the information given to their internet providers is correct. “We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is...
Watch: Emergency Room Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson Discusses Flu Cases In Tulsa
Across the United States, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Local hospitals say they are seeing a lot of patients coming in for treatment as well. Dr. Jeff Johnson, an emergency room...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
