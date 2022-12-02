ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KOCO

Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022

State lawmakers call for investigation into Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Three former state lawmakers are calling on the legislature to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission over its handling of utility rate hikes related to February 2021 winter’s storm. Former Oklahoma City Representative Mike Reynolds said gas companies are gouging utilities,...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma AG opens door for tax dollars for religious charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. O’Connor wrote that pursuant to three U.S. Supreme Court opinions, the nonsectarian and nonreligious...
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.

According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
KRMG

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
pryorinfopub.com

Salina Wildcat Walkabout

SALINA, Oklahoma – Wildcats were on the prowl for safer routes to schools in Salina. More than 750 Salina students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels participated on October 26th in a Wednesday Wildcat Walkabout to promote physical activity and the safety surrounding walking and biking to school.
KFOR

“Very good news” : Plaintiffs react to ruling that OTA violated Open Meeting Act

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA’s most recent expansion plan was resolved in a Cleveland County courtroom Thursday. Over 200 property owners against the OTA’s plan for a $5 billion, 15-year-long Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project filed a lawsuit in May claiming the agency violated the state’s Open […]
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Pursuing a Pair of Tulsa Transfers

KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
KRMG

Oklahomans urged to check their address for internet service availability

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new map allowing people to look up their address and ensure the information given to their internet providers is correct. “We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is...
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.

