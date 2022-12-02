Where can I buy affordable wall art in Tacoma?

I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
TACOMA, Wash. — While there has been some growth in the number of Black-owned employer businesses since 2017 - U.S. Census data reports eight out of every 10 Black businesses failed within the first 18 months. The data also shows 58 percent of Black business owners describe the health...
I was content with my apartment until wanting a dog, falling in love with one, and then being yelled at by my landlord for asking him what he thought about me getting a dog. Very sad, the dog was so sweet. Anyways, I’m considering a new spot. What’re y’all’s experiences with dog policies for rentals here?
Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
I'm not so familiar with the junk removal systems in Tacoma. But I want to throw away an old water heater. Are there any junk removal services or scrap yards that will pick up the old water heater for free?
I’m looking for some restaurants that are good for bringing kids. We are going to have family visiting from the Bay Area and want to show them some good places to eat in Tacoma but they have a 6 year old and 9 year old.
Hello, I’m looking for some help finding housing assistance in Tacoma. Earlier this year, I had to move at the last minute into an apartment I couldn’t really afford, and since then, my income has significantly decreased. I’m hoping there is someplace here that can either help me pay rent or help me get out of this apartment and into a lower-income housing arrangement. I can just live out of my car for a bit until I can afford another place. I don’t have family or friends to turn to. Thanks for any help.
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
I upgraded a lot of my kitchen stuff on Black Friday (mostly a new set of dinnerware and some other household items). Most of my old stuff is still nice quality/something people would want. I know I could donate to goodwill or another thrift store, but is there anywhere like a supportive housing campus where it would go directly to people in need for free? Thank you.
Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
Former Yard Birds Tennant Creates Inclusive Artistic Business in Downtown Centralia. Christy Lakin initially opened her store, ChristyAnn Designs presents The Victorian Showcase and Steampunk Emporium, in Yard Birds, but a mere month after launch, the City of Chehalis issued safety and code compliance warnings. “We launched our business in...
KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 272nd Street near 108th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Merryfield Estates is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare ® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor recreation, including Tudor Square Park, which offers a children’s playground, picnic area, ball fields and fitness equipment as well as Lake Meridian Park, which features boating, fishing, swimming and picnic areas. Merryfield Estates is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005073/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new-home community in Kent, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
This weekend is full of events that are holly and jolly and cheap and easy, from the 36th Annual Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition to Ballard HolidayFest and from Lusio Lights Renton to S.U.B.E. Children’s Book Day. Looking for more ideas for this weekend and beyond? Get a glance at the month ahead with our complete guide to December events.
Not asking for the best restaurant, but where can people find the best deals?. For example, I remember someone on here talking about spot with $5 sanwiches (I forgot where). What other good food deals can be found in Tacoma? Daily/happy hour deals welcome!
Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
Does anyone know where to buy Russian dressing in Tacoma? The one I've seen in supermarkets is Wish-Bone brand which is not the creamy, mayo-based kind (and I'm looking for the creamy, mayo-based type). Thanks in advance!
