“I put my career on the line every day fighting for us!” — Stephen A Smith responds to ESPN colleague who called him a c**n

Steven A. Smith defended himself and made it clear that he’d be the first one to admit if he was wrong.

To nobody’s surprise, long-time ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith once again finds himself in the middle of a controversy.

It all started when The Washington Post published a story on November 23 featuring Jerry Jones photographed outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, where he seemed to be part of the students protesting against the desegregation happening at that time in the school. The picture then backfired and put Jones under the limelight, as he had to address this controversy in the past few days.

After Jones shared his thoughts about the photo, Stephen A. reacted on First Take by defending the Cowboys owner and said that he doesn’t deserve to be in the hot seat. According to Smith, it’s irrational to bring up a photo of Jones when he was a 14-year-old (approximately 66 years ago) and put him in hot waters for it today. Stephen A. feels like it’s an attempt to cancel Jones and even said that he didn’t have a problem with the photo because it was taken at a time when Jones was barely an adult.

Stephen A.’s colleague begs to differ

Not everyone agreed with Smith on his stance regarding Jones’ recent controversy, including his ESPN colleague and Sacramento King play-by-play broadcaster Mark Jones.

On his personal Twitter account, Jones was caught liking a tweet published by Bishop Talbert , who implied that Smith is a c**n for defending Jerry Jones. While Mark Jones had already unliked the tweet, the lurkers around social media caught it before he could avoid the drama.

Stephen A. fires back at Mark Jones

It was brought to Smith’s attention that his colleague Jones liked a tweet that implied he was a c**n for defending the Cowboys owner. Stephen A. then fired back by dedicating a podcast episode on his platform to address the issue. Smith defended himself and made it clear that he’d be the first one to admit if he was wrong.

“ One can only be called a sellout and a c**n and all of this other stuff but so much before you feel compelled to respond , ” Smith said on his podcast. “ Particularly when you’re a Black man. ”

“ You want to criticize me and what my positions are, I’m good with that. Y’all tell me why. If you’re right, I’ll say so. You know how hard it is for me to listen to people that have worked in this industry for years with the stuff I know about them, listening to them and their drivel talking nonsense about me? They ain’t do a damn thing to help our community! I put my career on the line every day fighting for us . And we’re gonna go out like that? Because I don’t agree with y’all position on a still photo from 66 years ago. Really? We better wake up y’all, ” Smith said.

It seems there might be something brewing between Stephen A. and Mark Jones, who obviously disagree with each other about Jerry Jones’ current controversy. It will be interesting to witness whether or not Mark responds or if this situation continues to unfold.