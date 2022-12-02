Read full article on original website
Related
Coquette
This modern French spot in the West Loop comes from the same team as Beatnik and Bambola. Coquette’s interior is a little like sitting in a giant kaleidoscope. Bright pink circular tiles and tall stained glass panels surround the space, while globular chandeliers that look like grapes decorate the ceiling. Soft French music plays, creating a relaxing atmosphere for couples having dinner, or friends grabbing post-work drinks at the bar.
Reverence
With a name like the Epicurean Hotel, certain expectations are cooked up early in guests’ minds. Does my room come with its own hibachi grill?Is everything on the premises edible?Can I swim in a vat of Nutella? As much as we’d love to say “yes” to those questions, sadly, we can’t. What we can tell you is that the Midtown hotel’s main restaurant, Reverence, tries its darndest to be the perfect fine-casual experience. With its polished wood tables and floor-to-ceiling vaults of wine, the place looks the part of a restaurant that can command $105 for a wagyu striploin with no sides. But then the actual steak gets to your table. It’s a decent cut and the taste is fine, but it won’t really move you—or feel worthy of the price tag. The garnish-topped branzino, while flavorful, sits alone on a white oval plate. No vegetables, no dainty puree, no nothin’. The entree, much like your overall dining experience here, will have entirely too much ehhhh and not nearly enough Epicurean.
Bottle + Rye
In case you haven’t heard, intimacy is over. The practice of cherishing loved ones in private corners has been replaced with sending each other TikToks of an Italian greyhound in knitwear, and sweet nothings of ‘can you pick up more Imodium’ via WhatsApp. But sometimes our silly, little, base human instincts for things like true emotional connection kick in. And that’s when you go to Bottle + Rye, a teeny, tiny wine bar where knees touch, hands are held beneath tables, and stories are shared over London’s most sensational anchovy toast.
Trinity
Trinity is a Clapham restaurant that’s split into two not entirely dissimilar spaces, serving British fine dining, MasterChef: The Professionals-style food. The downstairs, all Farrow & Ball vibes with duck green walls, is a pleasant enough sitting room that suits special occasions, if you’re into delicate plates that look like they should come with a Do Not Disturb sign. While the upstairs (which is more casual by virtue of high tables and stools) is the kind of place you’d take someone who was into horse riding and burrata. Slightly stiff chairs and atmosphere aside, Trinity has a tendency to deliver on flavour. The food ranges from pretty to pretty-bloody-delicious, and we once had a palm-sized, hand-raised short rib pie here that made us shed a single tear of joy. You’re probably better off heading upstairs first for a few sharing plates, before deciding if you want to go all in downstairs where four courses will likely put you back around £100.
Seto
A bowl of Seto’s delicate miso ramen is a perfect meal any night of the week. The low-key Japanese restaurant in Camden is a bustling hub of solo diners, students, and groups of friends on any given night. You'll want to call ahead as a free table is not a given. There's a multitude of options on its menu to match its diners, but it’s the noodle soups you should pay the most attention to. The carefully made broth is a pork and chicken mixture, and you can get it topped with chewy chashu pork, moist chicken breast, as well as piles of bamboo shoots, spring onion, and gooey ni tamago egg. With both light broths and creamy tonkotsu options covered, Seto is one of north London’s realest ramen destinations.
Sudu
With all the torrential rain, packed, rush-hour tubes, and the fact you can’t take a breath of fresh air without spending a tenner, the charm of living in London can wear thin. And on those days when we’re daydreaming of Terminal 3 while adding a SAD lamp to our basket, we need somewhere like Sudu. With friendly staff who greet you from behind the bar as you enter, romantic lighting, and fiery, intense Malaysian flavours, this place will remind you of the best things London has to offer.
Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen
Though technically opened in 2021, the Wylie Hotel has a long history, dating back to the Great Depression. In the 1960s, the basement restaurant, Mrs. P.’s, reportedly became the city’s first openly gay bar. Today, the small Old Fourth Ward restaurant still brings a welcoming energy—you can vibe with a DJ spinning ’80s dance tunes over Sunday brunch cocktails and heaping bowls of cheesy grits topped with eggs and bacon and drenched with very tasty housemade hot sauce. But really, come whenever you’re in the mood for a good, Southern meal. Just tuck yourself into one of their velvety booths, order some drinks and the pimento cheese board—a polarizing Southern classic, yes. If you are into it, then the jar of pickled fennel and flat table crackers are just as nice as raiding your grandparents’ kitchen for the good stuff.
Arcade Food Hall
Food halls are a great idea in theory. Big spaces, vast options, walk-ins welcome. But the reality tends to involve weeping into a stodgy taco, while being elbowed off of a table by a tourist and shouting "I’M BY THE CHURRO STAND, NO THE OTHER ONE" into your phone. Not anymore, not at Arcade. This modern food hall near Tottenham Court Road is reimagined for people who objectively hate neon signs and refuse to eat standing up because they respect the confines of proper digestion. Forget nightmare scenes of Midsommar by way of a 2-4-1 pink gin happy hour, at Arcade the food comes first.
A bit of rough: books, music, art and more to help with a hangover
Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Erland Cooper is frequently lauded for his exploration of psychogeography: finding connections between place, memory and nature. If you have connected a little too hard with your night out, however, his soothing soundbaths also work detoxifying wonders. Over eight tracks of classical piano, the gentle beauty of his 2022 album, Music for Growing Flowers, unfolds with the same cathartic appeal of petting a quiet puppy in the middle of a duvet fort, asking very little of its listener as it soothes and swoons. Dim the lights, grab an ice-pop for slow, sugary hydration, and press play: this one will even out any lingering hangxiety in no time. Jenessa Williams.
The Best Restaurants In Clapham
From fancy-feeling restaurants and cool brunch spots, to top Thai and tear-inducing spicy chicken joints, these are the best places to eat in Clapham. Perfect For:Catching Up With MatesDate NightOutdoor Seating. ££££. It’s pretty much impossible not to be charmed by Minnow, a laid-back spot overlooking Clapham...
Liuyishou Hot Pot
Liuyishou is one of the many Chinese hot pot chains that have opened in Chicago recently. What we really like about this particular spot is that their Chongqing soup base is very spicy—to the point where servers warn every table. They’re not exaggerating. The cute bear-shaped broth block that melts into the pot is foreshadowing. But the non-spicy broths, like the wild mushroom, are also flavorful. Our strategy is to get a two-flavor pot and take turns cooking in both. The large dining room is pretty minimal, with TVs and booths good for groups of all sizes. Another thing we really like about Liuyishou? They have a robust condiment station with a bunch of dipping sauce recommendations. Plus, they have sweets like sesame balls, which make a fantastic snack when your mouth is numb.
Bar Margot
There hasn’t been a single time we’ve dined at the Four Seasons’ restaurant in Midtown when we didn’t see a famous person—from Housewives stars to every living mayor. But this isn't even the main attraction at Bar Margot. The spacious mezzanine dining, located above the grandiose staircase, is just the place to get comfortable with our laptop, or you can head to a corner booth inside for more privacy. Above all, Bar Margot remains a city favorite because, from breakfast through dinner, it never disappoints. The culinary team is always at work tweaking dishes and crafting new menu items. Their vegan jollof rice, with meaty oyster mushrooms that have lattice grill marks, is a shining example. The juicy Bar Margot Burger, topped with crispy bacon and charred red onions, is a city treasure that should probably take the place of the Georgia peach in the RHOA openers.
Liva
It might be located inside Chicago Winery, but you can still have a great time at Liva even if you don't care about wine. Liva’s perfectly cooked pastas are delicious, like pillowy ricotta ravioli or lamb tagliatelle with rich squash sugo. Their small plates are also great, like the smoky grilled shrimp, or the duck breast with porcini brodo. And if you are into wine, the knowledgeable staff is happy to talk about varietals and the ideal pairings for each dish. The spacious dining room is bright and good for a casual group dinner while still being nice enough for date night. But if you want some alone time with a bowl of pasta at the bar, that works too.
Loretta & The Butcher
This Argentinian restaurant is small—with the exception of its portions. The meat parrillada comes with two tender skirt steaks, two perfectly grilled short ribs, two chorrizos, two morcillas, two juicy chicken thighs, and could easily feed four. The creamy asparagus and mushroom risotto entree can be shared between two. And the apple pie—which is more like a delicious pastry covered in sweet caramelized apples—is the size of an entire dinner plate. The dining room looks like a Buenos Aires bistro—but the best seats here are outside on a tiny deck elevated about a foot off the ground. Sit there and you might feel like royalty as you watch everyone else eat at normal height. They also have the earliest weekday happy hour in the Grove, which goes from 3pm-6pm. So next time you’re in the mood to eat really great meat with a few friends, go to Loretta & the Butcher, sit on their outdoor deck, and practice your queen’s wave on passersby.
Hav & Mar
Hav & Mar is a seafood restaurant in Chelsea from Marcus Samuelsson. The name reflects Samuelsson's Ethiopian and Swedish roots ("hav" means ocean in Swedish, while "mar" means honey in Amharic), and the inventive menu pulls from both countries with a range of other influences. For a handy tutorial on what to expect, start your meal with the “Swediopian.” You’ll get a buttery piece of berbere-cured salmon topped with a tangy mustard seed caviar and sour buckthorn. Sometimes, the menu will stray from Sweden and Ethiopia altogether and give you something like a waffle with rock shrimp and uni butter. No matter what they do with the loose theme, eating here is exciting. It’s also a pleasant space. They do an upscale urban seaside thing, with an industrial dining room that has minimalist wood paneling and colorful patchwork mermaids on the walls. Come with a group—there’s plenty of room—or bring a date when you want to surprise someone with something completely different.
Iki Ramen
Iki Ramen offers the type of zen, intimate experience you'll need after navigating their cramped strip mall parking lot—it's terrible. And unless you drive a Barbie Jeep, good luck finding a spot that doesn't require crawling out of your sunroof. Inside, this Koreatown noodle spot feels cozy, like a fancy sauna, with its light wooden interior, dim lighting, and low ceilings. And while its name implies ramen is their specialty, the bowls are just OK. Their signature burnt garlic tonkotsu isn't too heavy but lacks that pork-flavored punch. The mild garlic flavor feels like an afterthought, the chashu was room temperature, and the tamago egg was cold. That said, Iki's extensive sushi and sashimi options are what really captured our hearts, including a spicy tuna donburi with a heaping amount of salmon roe and broth-less mazemen noodles topped with truffle oil and Santa Barbara uni. And we'll definitely return to try their 10+ course Monday night omakase that's a solid deal for $105. Next time, though, we'll take an Uber.
Oori Bakeshop
Our first experience with Oori involved a turmeric lemon poppy seed sourdough loaf in the parking lot of an apartment building. That’s how you used to pick up your order from the pandemic pop-up. Oori has since transitioned to a small brick and mortar in Little River, but one thing hasn’t changed: they’re still making some of the most delicious baked goods in Miami. Options here range from sweet to savory. The black sesame cinnamon rolls, adzuki and dark chocolate shoku-bun, and phenomenal black sesame shortbread cookies are all great choices if you’re in a dessert mood. If you’re not looking for sugar, go for the charcoal everything rolls and what has to be Miami’s best shokupan. There’s some counter seating and picnic benches if you want to eat there, but this is also a great spot to place a to-go order and fill your freezer with enough bread to last until next year.
St. Julep
Because we get tired of being serious all the time, the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar of The Sylvan hotel in Buckhead is the place we head to to unwind with a couple of cocktails and loaded tater tots after a day of pretending to be a professional person. Something about a spinning disco ball always relaxes our BRF muscles, plus it’s hard to beat eating vodka-spiked sorbet or tequila-mango soft serve and dancing to ’90s hip-hop with a perfect vantage point of the Buckhead streets. (Did we mention that the drinks are named after OutKast songs like “SpottieOttie” and “Return of the G”?) If you ultimately decide you’re not in the casual mood for corn dogs and other light snacks, head down to the hotel's other restaurants, The Betty, where you can eat more adult-y things like oysters, gnocchi, and steak, or the Willow Bar for small plates and wine.
Paradise Biryani Pointe
Paradise Biryani Pointe is an Indian restaurant chain with several locations across the country. They specialize in—you guessed it—biryani, and servers here carry these rice dishes full of marinated meats and spices around the room like piles of gold. Paradise Biryani Pointe can certainly fill up on weekends, but ultimately serves as a mellow spot to grab a quick dinner during the week. There are usually music videos playing on the TVs above the bar and a couple of families feasting on huge bowls of chicken biryani.
Udupi Palace
If there’s one thing to get at Udupi Palace, it’s the paper masala dosa. The crispy, thin South Indian dish is about 3 feet long and shaped like a tube, so it’s easy to crack off a couple of pieces and share. It comes stuffed with potato masala that you can scoop up and dip into things like coconut chutney, sambar, and milk curd. This is the perfect spot to grab a quick lunch in Little India, which is when the dining room usually fills up, but you could also stop by for a casual weeknight dinner.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0