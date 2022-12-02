Read full article on original website
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
mynbc5.com
Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in fifth Burlington homicide of the year.
NECN
Man Dead in Stabbing at Restaurant in Downtown Burlington, Police Say
A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at a restaurant on Main Street in Burlington, Vermont, police said. No one arrests in the killing were announced as of Sunday night, according to the Burlington Police Department, which was investigating what happened. Officers were called to an assault and disturbance...
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate fatal shooting in Eden
EDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Eden, Vermont. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at a home on Griggs Road. Vermont State Police found a 66-year-old man dead at the scene. During an event with the media...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
mynbc5.com
Home in Morristown sustains heavy damage from late night fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a house fire in Morristown that caused significant damage to the home. The Morrisville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 12:14 a.m. on Friday on Fourth Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide trailer completely engulfed in flames.
Burlington Police looking for apparent “Peeping Tom”
Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering the windows of a woman’s home. It happened at a home in the Hill Section of Burlington. The woman tells police she first saw the man around 517 p.m. Wednesday evening. She says he returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning […]
Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire was in Chittenden County court Thursday to face charges that he vandalized an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on multiple occasions beginning in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member pleads not guilty to stalking.
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
mynbc5.com
Dozens displaced after fire rips through Burlington apartment building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Fire Department said at least 50 people are displaced after a fire ripped through a Burlington apartment building Friday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call just after 4 p.m. for a report of fire coming out of the roof and multiple doors of a second-floor apartment on South Meadow Drive.
newportdispatch.com
Trailer with tools stolen from job site in Westford
WESTFORD — A utility trailer was stolen from a job site located on Vermont Route 15 in Westford yesterday. The incident occurred sometime between the overnight hours. Police say the trailer, owned by Dylan Walford, 50, of Charlotte, contained several thousand dollars worth of tools when it was stolen.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man faces felony contempt charge
PLATTSBURGH | Reports of an active order of protection violation resulted in a Plattsburgh man’s felony contempt arrest. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Plattsburgh City Police, responded to a Plattsburgh residence early Dec. 1 after being contacted about Arjuard X. Brown’s presence in the home.
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
