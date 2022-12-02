Read full article on original website
Related
Stanford Daily
Alumni launch network to build community among Jewish Stanford graduates
Shelley Smolkin Hébert ’76 recalled when the only place Stanford’s Jewish community had to call home was a dreary 700-square-foot basement in Old Union. Since Hébert’s time at Stanford, the University has expanded its resources for Jewish students. Hillel, Stanford’s Jewish community center, has a vibrant home just off Campus Drive, and the University also offers a robust Jewish Studies Program.
Stanford Daily
Conflict of interest leads member of special committee investigating Stanford president to step aside
A member of the University’s special committee to investigate Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research has stepped aside after The Daily approached the trustee with questions about a potential conflict of interest. The committee, the creation of which was announced Friday, is composed of members of the Board of...
Stanford Daily
Kipp leads women’s volleyball into the Sweet 16
After winning their NCAA tournament opener on Friday, No. 1 Stanford women’s volleyball (26-4, 19-1 Pac-12) returned to Maples Pavilion on Saturday to face LSU (16-4, 9-9 SEC) in Round 2. Led by a dominant .667 attack percentage on 24 kills from senior opposite and Pac-12 Player of the Year Kendall Kipp, the Cardinal defeated the Tigers in straight sets to reach the Sweet 16.
Stanford Daily
Breaking Ground: A smashing show of versatile performances
On Friday, 18 Stanford dance groups delivered on Dinkelspiel stage one of the most highly anticipated dance shows of the year: Breaking Ground 2022. Tickets for the show sold out within hours, and the audience completely filled the auditorium’s 710 seats. Hosted by Common Origins, Stanford’s largest non-audition dance group, the 10th-anniversary show was a lively reminder of the huge variety of art forms Stanford students are passionate about, from hip hop and tinikling to jazz and bhangra.
Stanford Daily
SimpleEnroll cuts ties with Axess, keeps some problems
Stanford’s new standalone SimpleEnroll website was put to the test Thursday night as students registered for winter quarter classes. The new website, according to the University, was designed with the goal of avoiding the crashes that plagued students during fall quarter enrollment. Many students confirmed that the new website marked an improvement — especially for the lucky few who noticed that the website had opened for enrollment a few minutes earlier than the publicized start time — but others still found themselves struggling to enroll when SimpleEnroll experienced processing delays after 9 p.m.
Stanford Daily
Bruin Beatdown: Men’s basketball outlasted by No. 21 UCLA
On Thursday, the No. 21 UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 80-66 in dominant fashion, earning their first Pac-12 win of the season. The Cardinal have now dropped to 1-5 against Power Five competition this season. Stanford got off to a ghastly start, as...
Stanford Daily
Musings from a Groupie: ‘Bitch Cup’
If you were to walk into Stern dining the night of Nov. 10 at 9:08 pm, it would not be the sleepy atmosphere you might be expecting. Yes, there was a smattering of students working at various tables, and the doors to the cafeteria were locked. But the atmosphere was heavily influenced by the constant drums and bass guitar notes wafting from the far corner. Beyond burrito bowl specials, the dining hall also has a music practice room, which is often inhabited by a band of Stanford juniors called Bitch Cup.
Comments / 0