Read full article on original website
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of world’s only supersonic gun kill: the day a USAF F-4E flying at Mach 1.2 gun killed a VPAF MiG-19
On Jun. 2, 1972 a remarkable duel between a MiG-19 and a 58th TFS F-4E flown by Maj Phil Handley and 1Lt Jack Smallwood took place. The fierce aerial battles that became synonymous with the 1972-73 Linebacker offensive over North Vietnam saw the USAF’s F-4 Phantom II crews claim 48 MiG-19s and MiG-21s destroyed.
Navy Times
The wild story that led to a petty officer’s Navy Marine Corps Medal
A petty officer was awarded the Navy Marine Corps Medal, the sea service’s highest non-combat award for heroism, on Nov. 21 for a daring mountain rescue last year in Washington state. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anthony Anglikowski was recognized for his actions during a helicopter rescue mission to aid...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant
The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
MilitaryTimes
A record 6 women completed the Marine infantry officer course in 2022
Six women — a record high — graduated from the grueling Marine Infantry Officer Course in fiscal year 2022, the Marine Corps has confirmed. A total of 12 women have now completed the course out of 39 female Marines who have attempted it, according to data provided to Marine Corps Times by Capt. Phil Parker, a Training Command spokesman, in November.
generalaviationnews.com
Making one teen’s aviation dreams come true
There was a time when a kid could grab a ride down to the local airport, wander by an open hangar, and find themselves washing an airplane along with the owner. Or perhaps they helped with an oil change. Maybe they fitted a few inspection panels into place after the completion of an annual.
Comments / 0