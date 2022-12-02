Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide
On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
wvxu.org
Dr. O'dell Owens remembered as obstetrician, father, and community advocate
A memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. O'dell Owens was held at Corinthian Baptist Church on Friday. Owens, a renowned obstetrician and community leader, died unexpectedly last week. His service was attended by family, friends, and many local officials and community members who knew him or...
wvxu.org
Oxford, Michigan honors one year since school shooting
This week, the town of Oxford, Michigan is marking one year since the tragic shooting. Last year, a 15-year-old high school student shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School and injured seven more. Michigan Radio has produced a podcast that collects the stories of victims’ families in the...
wvxu.org
Former Ohio lawmaker floats alternative to keep 'special interests' out of Ohio's constitution
As Ohio lawmakers consider a proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring the issue get a 60% vote, one former legislator thinks there’s another option that should be considered. GOP lawmakers sponsoring the proposal said they want to make sure...
wvxu.org
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
Comments / 0