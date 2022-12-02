Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First
The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
visitowensboro.com
Owensboro to Host American Cornhole Organization World Championships
This summer, Owensboro will be hosting the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) as some of the best players from across the globe gather for one of the biggest events of the year – the 18th Annual World Championships. This event is expected to bring enormous turnout as visitors travel to...
WBKO
Casting Crowns stopping in Beaver Dam on spring 2023 ‘The Healer Tour’
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Casting Crowns with special guests We Are Messengers, and Ben Fuller will conclude The Healer Spring Tour in Beaver Dam. The group will be at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Saturday, May 6, 2023. According to a press release, a password for presale tickets begin on...
WLKY.com
This magical farm in Kentucky lets you get up close with Santa's reindeer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Did you know there’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky?. It's true. And it's open to the public so families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. "The Reindeer Farm" is tucked away in Bowling Green, just off I-65. When people visit,...
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
14news.com
Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville. Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m. You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive. Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children...
Owensboro 4th Grader Expands Her ‘Christmas Candy for Cancer’ Goodies
Earlier this month, I shared a story about Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th grader, Raelyn Duncan. Last year, she started a mini-nonprofit called K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the annual St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, Raelyn and her mom Karen baked up thousands of homemade dog treats and sold them for charity. When it was all said and done, Raelyn had raised $4300 for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Schroader Family Spectacular Christmas Open House Helps Families in Need
You can help a disadvantaged child or family in need this holiday season. Join the Schroader family for a beautiful Christmas Open House this weekend in Owensboro. All proceeds benefit Christmas Wish. This is a Christmas Wish first, and I'm here for it! The Schroader family is about giving back...
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
kentuckymonthly.com
A Nightmare Before Christmas
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
Great Vendors Participating in Christmas Market at Kentucky Farm
Shoppers can browse an assortment of many unique items that will be on-site at Reid's Orchard in Owensboro. Local businesses and vendors will be at the market offering one-of-a-kind merchandise for holiday gift-giving. There will also be delicious food and fun activities for the kids. This is the best time...
Four Kentucky Boys Decorated Cookies and Want Your Votes for the Best
See those cookies? They're the handy work of four boys from Whitesville, Kentucky. I suppose before we continue, I should introduce you to the boys. Meet the Abbotts- the sons of my friends Bridget and Aaron Abbott. The four of us played softball together and against each other for years. We go way back- to even before these guys were even born.
Top 10 Best Owensboro Restaurants for Holiday Visitors
Do you have family or friends visiting for the holidays? We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?. We wanted to know where the best restaurants...
Volunteers needed for fallen soldier’s funeral in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright's remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0