Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
North West Dances in Polka Dot Shorts With Kim Kardashian in Nike Air Max Sneakers for TikTok Challenge
North West and her mother Kim Kardashian made an adorable dancing duo in their latest TikTok video. On the pair’s joint TikTok account, the mother and daughter partake in one of the latest trends set to the sound of Alpha Wolf. For the fun recording, the two stand in the middle of a room and move from side to side as they get lower and lower. Both Kardashian and West sported casual outfits for the occasion. @kimandnorth ♬ original sound – Alpha Wolf North sported a white graphic T-shirt with red and yellow polka dot shorts. The eldest child...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Black-University Blue” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 13 is getting a cool new colorway this month. Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed
The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” will drop before the end of the year. By the time the Air Jordan 9 came out, Michael Jordan was already playing baseball. As a result, fans barely got to see MJ wear this shoe on the court. Unfortunately, this gave the shoe an unfavorable fate. Consequently, it didn’t have the cultural impact that Nike had hoped.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hypebeast.com
The Trilogy Tapes Drops Graphic-Loaded Winter 2022 Collection
The Trilogy Tapes can’t be labeled as a single entity. It’s got multiple arms and impacts multiple spaces in the greater cultural sphere: Founder Will Bankhead launched it as a London-based record label in 2011, and at first it first only released music via cassette before it expanded into vinyl. TTT, as it’s often called, also had a successful apparel arm that eventually grew into a full-fledged brand and is now a sister label to Palace. Now, The Trilogy Tapes is back with a new slate of apparel for its Winter 2022 collection.
Hypebae
Eckhaus Latta's FW22 Footwear Collection Is Finally Here
Bicoastal brand Eckhaus Latta has unveiled its brand-new footwear collection, debuting a myriad of exciting mules, platform boots and sculptural clogs to celebrate its ten year anniversary. Standouts from the 12-piece collection include a wealth of different silhouettes and finishes, delivering something exciting for everyone. Toadstool clogs as Eckhaus Latta...
Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots
Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Comments / 0