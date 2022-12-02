ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Windy overnight with a few rain drops or snowflakes

By Haleigh Vaughn
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A system is moving into West Michigan tonight, which is likely to bring another transition from rain to snow, quickly dropping temperatures, and strong wind gusts. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan until 10 A.M. Saturday as wind gusts could exceed 45 mph. Our initial warm front with this system allows temperatures to soar to 50 degrees shortly after Midnight on Saturday. A cold front slides across the state in the early morning hours of Saturday, which will transition rain showers over to light snow! Accumulations will be at trace amounts or less. Temperatures will crash through the day on Saturday with the majority of the day spent in the 30s. Howling winds are in store as the system passes with wind gusts exceeding 45 mph from the west. Factoring in the strong wind gusts, the feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the teens. Isolated power outages are possible on Saturday. After a few flurries Saturday morning, sunshine returns for the afternoon and evening. Your Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s! A wintry mix develops late Monday and throughout Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 30s next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain transitioning to snow and falling temperatures. High south-southwest winds with gusts upwards of 45 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers transition to light snow, otherwise partly cloudy. Our warmest temperatures will occur early in the morning around 50, then fall into the lower 30s for the remainder of the day! Wind gusts may exceed 45 mph from the west.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible later in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible and breezy winds. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

