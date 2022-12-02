Read full article on original website
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
KYTV
Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
kjluradio.com
Boarding school leader removed from Missouri abuse registry
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The long-time leader of Agape Boarding School in Stockton had his name taken off Missouri’s child abuse registry following a judge’s temporary orders. KOLR 10 Investigates obtained court documents from Cole County showing Bryan Clemensen sued the state over its decision to add his name to Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect […]
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
The Missouri Swinging Bridge Deemed Too Dangerous to Cross
When it was first built, the only vehicles were wagons and early cars. Now, this Missouri swinging bridge has been deemed too dangerous to cross, but there are efforts to save it. This historic bridge near Brumley, Missouri was constructed in 1931 and was considered an engineering marvel at the...
Judge orders public defender to be appointed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting
JEFFERESON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge on Friday declared that a Kansas City man accused of killing two men at a Jefferson City bar is indigent and must be appointed a public defender. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of The post Judge orders public defender to be appointed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Family and friends remember Jefferson City bartender killed in weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY − Candles, flowers and messages were left outside J Pfenny's Grill & Pub after a vigil was held Saturday night for victims of a weekend shooting. Two people were killed after a shooting took place inside the bar on East High Street early Saturday morning. Police identified...
houstonherald.com
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth
Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
