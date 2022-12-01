Kentucky Humane Society & Louisville Metro Animal Services Waive Adoption Fees for Adult Dogs and Cats for “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” Event

Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
‘Empty the Shelters’ event waives adoption fees for adult cats, dogs at LMAS, KHS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services and Kentucky Humane Society announced they will both be participating in a national event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats over the holidays. The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event waives adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Get a photo of your dog with Santa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?. Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.
boonecountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Light Up Winner
7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
spectrumnews1.com
'I believe it's going to save lives': Louisville city leaders allocate millions for new birthing center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville city leaders have devoted millions of dollars to a brand new birthing center in Louisville. It’s a plan one of those leaders is very excited about. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-Dist. 14) said Mary & Elizabeth hospital stopped birthing babies in 1974. There...
korncountry.com
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
Kait 8
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
LOUISVILLE (CNN) – A UPS delivery driver’s reaction to seeing snacks on a customer’s doorstep has gone viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago. Ever since the height of the...
Wave 3
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
WHAS 11
Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe on Frankfort Avenue will close for the final time on Saturday, Dec. 10. The cafe has been in business for 35 years.
korncountry.com
Jackson County Legal Aid clinic is Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic for Jackson County residents this Wednesday, December 7, at the law offices of Montgomery, Elsner, and Pardieck, 308 W. Second St, in Seymour, from 3 to 5 p.m. The free clinic is for low-income citizens. Individuals in...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
Wave 3
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Adrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.
newsfromthestates.com
Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers
NEW CASTLE — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
