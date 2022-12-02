Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight.

Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building caused the fire to spread quickly.

“It extended to all four floors [of the building],” Fisher said.

The furniture store was nearly reduced to rubble by daybreak, with only the outer shell of the brick building left standing.

Fisher said the building is a total loss and is in the process of being demolished.

Knock on Wood is a family-owned furniture store that’s been in business for more than two decades.

“It’s been a good business for the community,” Fisher said.

Knock on Wood owner Michael Gordon tells 12 News that he’s devastated and has no idea what could have started the fire.

Despite the sudden loss, Gordon refuses to give up on his livelihood.

“We’ll be back,” he said. “It’s been a long day and it’s going to be a long process, but we’ll be back.”

Fisher said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

