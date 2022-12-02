ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Lincoln furniture store destroyed by fire

By Melanie DaSilva, Alexandra Leslie, Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Lincoln furniture store went up in flames overnight.

Firefighters rushed to Knock on Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue late Thursday night to find the building completely engulfed.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fisher tells 12 News the wood, lacquer and other combustible materials inside the building caused the fire to spread quickly.

(Story continues below gallery.)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpAig_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylj8K_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mylD9_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dl1nq_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMuBZ_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDME1_0jUuRBd000
    Brian Felsenthal/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOozs_0jUuRBd000
    Adriana Rozas Rivera/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v00ep_0jUuRBd000
    Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUboq_0jUuRBd000
    Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1uqG_0jUuRBd000
    Adriana Rozas Rivera/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mz8jg_0jUuRBd000
    Courtesy: Cody Houle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSr6u_0jUuRBd000
    Courtesy: Cody Houle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DnuL_0jUuRBd000
    Courtesy: Cody Houle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7CuA_0jUuRBd000
    Courtesy: Eric Fox

“It extended to all four floors [of the building],” Fisher said.

The furniture store was nearly reduced to rubble by daybreak, with only the outer shell of the brick building left standing.

Fisher said the building is a total loss and is in the process of being demolished.

Knock on Wood is a family-owned furniture store that’s been in business for more than two decades.

“It’s been a good business for the community,” Fisher said.

( Story continues below video. )

Knock on Wood owner Michael Gordon tells 12 News that he’s devastated and has no idea what could have started the fire.

Despite the sudden loss, Gordon refuses to give up on his livelihood.

“We’ll be back,” he said. “It’s been a long day and it’s going to be a long process, but we’ll be back.”

Fisher said no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0jUuRBd000

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC6.com

Fire destroys business in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An overnight fire destroyed a business in Lincoln. The fire started just after midnight at Knock On Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue. Fire officials say that building will be demolished because of the heavy damage inside. According to the Cumberland Fire Department, firefighters struck four...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Late-night fire erupts at furniture store in Lincoln, RI

LINCOLN, R.I. — A massive late-night fire broke out at a furniture store in Lincoln, RI. Firefighters responded to the scene of Knock on Wood Furniture Store on Lonsdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, fire officials saw the building has engulfed into flames with smoke coming out of...
Valley Breeze

Knock on Wood furniture destroyed by fire

LINCOLN – An overnight fire destroyed Knock on Wood furniture store on Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln. The fire was largely under control by sunrise, but the building has experienced heavy damage including a completely collapsed roof. The building is to be demolished Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
theweektoday.com

“Careless disposal of smoking materials” likely caused Main Street fire

“Careless disposal of smoking materials” most likely caused the devastating fire at 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19, a Fire Department representative said in a phone call with Wareham Week. Eight people lost their home when the multi-family dwelling went up in flames, and a fireman and a...
WPRI 12 News

Building collapses following early morning fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews battled an early morning fire Saturday on South Second Street in New Bedford.  “When we arrived, this building was fully involved,” said New Bedford Fire Chief, Scott Kruger. “There were flames from the basement all the way to the roof…the building actually collapsed in a short amount of time.”  […]
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen

"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
CBS Boston

Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio

WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
whdh.com

Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
Daily Voice

DETAILS: 2 Killed In Overnight Central Massachusetts Car Crash

Two people have died in an overnight crash in Central Massachusetts that originally started out as a road rage incident, authorities said. A man told police that he and another man were almost hit by a Toyota Highlander while walking near 97 Water Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec…
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fighting While Driving & Resisting Arrest

9:59 a.m. – Police put out a warrant for a North Kingstown man, 40, after he allegedly punched a colleague in the face several times while they were working together at a local restaurant the evening of Nov. 18. The man who was hit said he was sitting down in the back when the NK man came up and started bothering him, then the NK man started punching him. The NK man left in his car afterwards. The victim refused medical treatment but his father arrived and said he wanted to press charges against the NK man on behalf of his son.
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man broke into Somerset smoke shop

Nicholas Spano, 39, is charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, larceny from a building, and common and notorious theft.
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
CBS Boston

Denis Leary, firefighters remember Worcester 6 on 23rd anniversary of Cold Storage fire

WORCESTER - Many around Massachusetts paused Saturday to remember the Worcester 6.Twenty-three years ago, on December 3, 1999, six firefighters were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire.Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. It was determined to have been started by two homeless people. The firefighters died while looking for them inside the vacant warehouse.Lucey was actor and comedian Denis Leary's cousin. Spencer was a childhood friend of Leary's. Less than a year after the fire, the Worcester native created the Leary Firefighters Foundation which raises money and resources for fire departments across the country.Leary himself tweeted out a remembrance of the event.
nrinow.news

Driver transported to LMC following crash with utility pole in Slatersville

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole by the intersection of Victory Highway and North Main Street early Saturday morning, careening off the road and causing debris to hit a memorial monument. The driver in the single vehicle accident was transported to Landmark Medical Center for...
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy