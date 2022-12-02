ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 132

RsRTraitors
2d ago

Another piece of legislation that would help veterans and there families is shot down by the Rs who are always touting how patriotic they all are😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣

Reply(15)
79
Jdth
2d ago

This is incredible, they want to make women have babies, but the women that are in the military can’t get military care for their pregnancies or time off after the babies born. Y’all lost your minds.

Reply(4)
41
Guest
2d ago

Republicans truly only care about what you can do to help them attain their goals of serving the elite rich & big business! They will continue to lie, cheat & steal to achieve these goals ! They do not care whatsoever about those they see as rubes . Why can the uneducated not understand this ?

Reply(1)
29
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
Newsweek

Full List of Republicans Who Have Backed Donald Trump's 2024 Run

Several Republican lawmakers have already come out in support of former President Donald Trump after he announced on Tuesday his intention to run for the White House in 2024. Trump formally confirmed that he will mount a third presidential campaign in a speech to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, following disappointing midterm elections for Republicans.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
WITF

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing

When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1055M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy