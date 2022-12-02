Another piece of legislation that would help veterans and there families is shot down by the Rs who are always touting how patriotic they all are😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣
This is incredible, they want to make women have babies, but the women that are in the military can’t get military care for their pregnancies or time off after the babies born. Y’all lost your minds.
Republicans truly only care about what you can do to help them attain their goals of serving the elite rich & big business! They will continue to lie, cheat & steal to achieve these goals ! They do not care whatsoever about those they see as rubes . Why can the uneducated not understand this ?
Comments / 132