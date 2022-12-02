Erie County Legislators assess proposed Thruway toll hike

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Come 2024 in New York State, the toll to travel the Thruway could see an increase for drivers taking Interstate-90 across the state.

As was revealed earlier this week, the State Thruway Authority will soon begin the process to increase system-wide E-ZPass tolls 5% in 2024 with an additional 5% increase coming in 2027.

As for those non-New York E-ZPass travelers who may get their tolls by mail, the rate will increase a whopping 75% come 2024.

If the toll hikes are approved, the increase would be the first for E-ZPass customers in 14 years.

As for the upcoming calendar year 2023, the rates that are currently in place will remain as-is.

While Erie County Legislators don't have any policy say on the Thruway tolls, there is no shortage of pointed opinions when it comes to the proposed hike for drivers in Erie County.

"The main thing about when we took away the tolls that we don't have that feeling of paying the toll. So I think a lot of people don't even realize that there is that 5% increase. I think, in terms of inflation and saving money to fix the roads, I don't think it's unreasonable," said Legislator Jeanne Vinal on the matter. "If it's a real high increase, then I think that it becomes a factor. The thing is, we get so much of our money for fixing roads from the federal government, so one way or another, we're all going to be paying for fixing those roads anyway. So whether it should be the users of the highway that pay the bulk of it, which is what those tolls are meant to be, still, I think the 5% increase that's coming now, I don't think will make a difference. A big huge increase will show when people get their bills or their E-ZPass."

While the toll hike sits just fine with Legislator Vinal, at the other end of the table, Legislators like Legislature Minority Leader Joe Lorigo continue to point out how New York State residents continue to have their pockets turned out by state government.

"We need to change, we need our elected leaders in Albany to recognize that enough is enough," said Legislator Lorigo on the matter. "We're taxed to the hilt, there's fees on everything that they possibly can, and New Yorkers are leaving in droves. We have the highest population loss of any state in the country, something needs to be done. Some people might say a 5% increase on tolls is nothing, but every little bit helps. When you take that approach that a 5% increase is nothing, that's how you get to the point where New York State has such a terrible climate for not only businesses, but for residents."

For years, there has been a toll-free zone through Western New York on the Thruway between Exits 55 (U.S. Route 219 and Ridge Road) and 50 (Niagara Falls - I-290) for travelers. However, there is a sliver of the Thruway between Exits 50 and 49 (Depew - Transit Road) that has seen a call from people to incorporate as part of the toll-free zone.

Legislator Vinal believes that if there's any time to answer the calls from travelers regarding that stretch of the Thruway, the time is now, especially with the toll booths no longer being a factor for travelers.

"Right now, we're working with Amherst to make that area more of a medical destination. So I think it'd be a great idea, and I definitely support moving the tolls beyond Amherst now as part of the city center, so moving beyond that, beyond even Clarence, maybe, to make that where the toll [starts]," Vinal said. "This idea of tolls is you want interstate truckers to be paying their share, because they're using our roads for their commercial business. So excluding city centers, I think, is really important, on that regard, because local people who are driving in rural areas can drive on secondary roads, our fast roads and well maintained, so they don't have to get on the Thruway. The Thruway and that part is used so much more by commercial enterprise, and that's why getting them to pay for the tools from other states is good for New Yorkers.

"I do think, though, that the idea of having interstate travel, pay for a portion of the use of the road that they're benefiting from, I don't think that's a bad thing. But as far as for decreasing it from Erie County, that would be good thing so that the people who are just driving locally don't have to keep paying and paying and paying for that road."

As for why the call has yet to be made for change along the Thruway, Legislator Lorigo believes downstate interests have been able to control Albany, whereas Western New York interests continue to get pushed aside.

"We have a strong Western New York delegation and people that represent us here, but their voices are drowned out by the people who represent New York City and downstate. And, quite frankly, even with a Governor from Western New York, Albany has shown that they don't care about Western New York. That needs to change, and we need louder voices," Lorigo said. "We need reasonable government, we need people that are willing to take the fight to downstate and to the Governor and say, 'Look, Western New York matters, and we need to make sure that we do everything we can to ensure that people can continue to live here.'"

With the tolls set to jump for drivers on the Thruway starting in 2024, it could lead to some concerns for local municipalities with traffic increasing for drivers who may want to avoid a quick costly trip on the Thruway. This includes the Village of Williamsville, with Main Street being an avenue for drivers to avoid the tolls and find their way across town towards Transit Road.

For years, people have called to calm traffic on Main Street to allow for the village to be more pedestrian friendly and accessible for residents and other visitors, similar to a location like East Aurora.

However, Vinal already feels that the flow of traffic through Main Street and the village has not been much of a factor, allowing for Williamsville to flourish more in their environment.

"Because we've done so much to change the road configuration, we've added the lights for pedestrian traffic," she said. "I don't think that people are going to use Main Street, because of the reduced speed and because of the reduced lanes and because of those lights as an alternative. They might use other places like Sheridan or whatever, but I think, again, because people aren't paying the toll out of their change purse, I don't think it will result in more people coming onto Main Street."

When reached for comment on traffic concerns due to the Thruway, representatives from the Village of Williamsville were not available for response.

More of our conversation with Legislator Vinal is available in the player below: