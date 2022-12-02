ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How has Malcolm Brogdon transformed the Boston Celtics offense?

By Celtics Wire
 3 days ago
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

How has Malcolm Brogdon transformed the Boston Celtics offense this season? The former Indiana Pacers point guard took a few weeks to sink his teeth into his new role, but since getting his feet underneath him, he has been a key part of what has been a historic offense for Boston.

Adding a starter-level floor general to the team’s second unit with Brogdon able to step into a starter role when one of the team’s guards or wings is unable to play has been revolutionary to the Celtics’ new offensive identity.

To take a deep dive into how the onetime Indiana star has been supercharging the Celtics, the host of the DFlow Hoops YouTube channel put together a clip.

Take a look at the video embedded above to hear what they had to say!

