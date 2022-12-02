Read full article on original website
I love a good slow cooker recipe. I love to cook the traditional way, but have an incredibly busy schedule. Sometimes, I just want to come home and have dinner ready to roll. Come to think of it, I'd like breakfast to be that way sometimes too. Every Saturday and Sunday, I cook myself breakfast. I honestly have never thought about a slow cooker recipe for that particular meal, but my friend Patty Millay just came through with one that I can't wait to try. I have a hunch you're going to like this idea too. And it's just in time for the holiday season.
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Basepaws, the brand that introduced the world’s first at-home Breed + Health Cat DNA Test, returned to ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday, Dec. 2. This update marks the company’s third appearance on the show—a rarity for most brands—bolstered by top Shark Kevin O’Leary’s recent remarks on the Basepaws Cat DNA Test as his all-time favorite Shark Tank product. Founder and CEO Anna Skaya highlighted 2022 as a milestone year for Basepaws and shared plans for growth in 2023. Skaya was joined by Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis—the world’s leading animal health company. Basepaws was acquired by Zoetis Inc. for over $50 million in June 2022, and the company plans to launch a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) dog product next year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005136/en/ Basepaws Founder and CEO Anna Skaya (left) and Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck (right) give Top Shark Kevin O’Leary a virtual high-five while filming the third appearance of Basepaws on ABC’s Shark Tank. The episode aired on Dec. 2, 2022 and highlighted the company’s milestone year and its acquisition by Zoetis – the world’s leading animal health company. (Photo: Business Wire)
I don't know about you, but this is a dining experience that I have got to visit soon!. When it comes to eating out at a restaurant, there are certain things that everyone expects. The most obvious thing would be good food. If the food is bad, you most likely won't go back. The second thing that everyone expects when they go out to eat is good service. We all know that if your server never comes to check on you, or if they are extremely rude, even if the food is good, it can ruin a dining experience fast. However, there's one restaurant in St. Louis that you can go to where rude servers are expected, which makes the dining experience very entertaining.
The month of December is without a doubt the busiest month of the year for Santa Claus. He has lists to check not once but twice (he has to make sure he doesn't miss anything), he has to make sure all the gifts get on the sleigh, and he needs to make sure the reindeer are ready to go. That's all before he flies around the world to deliver all those toys over the course of one night. On top of all that, he gets letters from boys and girls across the planet telling him how good they've been over the past year and what they'd like him to deliver them on Christmas. It's a massive undertaking that I can't even imagine. But, Jolly Ol' St. Nick is smart enough to know he can't do it all by himself, so he's teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to ask if you could lend a hand.
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
It's the eternal question: Will the internet ever run out of things that cause immediate division?. Obviously the powers that be hope not. It's the only thing that really gets the masses to engage. No one wants to read about a nice story, something benign that they agree with. You need to be attacking someone, or defending yourself from an attack.
