Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Hawaii’s 2 volcanic eruptions keep spewing lava with no end in sight. Here’s what could happen next
The incessant lava shooting out of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes has stirred memories of Kilauea’s devastating 2018 eruption, which swallowed hundreds of homes. But the current eruptions are different. While it’s unclear how far the lava will travel from either volcano, experts say history and context can provide clues.
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets more than $400 million so far
An example of the type of tethering equipment used offshore in deep water. photo credit: United States Office of Efficiency and Renewable Energy The first auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California's coast netted bids reaching $402.1 million Tuesday, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction -- the first on the West Coast -- includes five sites about 20 miles off Morro Bay and Humboldt County, totaling 583 square miles of deep ocean waters. The leases from the federal government are the first step in a years-long regulatory process that could culminate...
Comments / 0