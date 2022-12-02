ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asian Stocks Up, Dollar Down As China Eases More Covid Measures

Asian stocks rose and the dollar weakened further as traders welcomed more easing of strict Covid containment measures in China that have hammered the world's number-two economy. The moves helped offset a forecast-busting US jobs report that dented hopes that the Federal Reserve will take a softer approach to hiking...
Wall Street Big November Reversal – Will It Last?

After a week in October, Wall Street staged a strong comeback in November, and support is building around the mid-October lows, according to an investment strategist. Traders and investors shook off all the doom and gloom about the elevated inflation and the prospect of an impending recession and drove debt and equity markets higher.
Inside China's Fight Over The Future Of Zero-COVID

Samuel Ren is sick of zero-COVID. "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of...

