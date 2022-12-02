ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKr7r_0jUuP04g00

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A prisoner is back in custody after escaping from jail last week.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police press release, Chad McCormick, 48, was out of Mercer County Jail on a work release but failed to return to the jail at his designated time on Thursday, November 24.

Victim dies after car cut in half in crash, speed a factor

On Thursday, police from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department found McCormick at Sharon Regional Hospital on Thursday, December 1. He was taken back to Mercer County Jail.

McCormick was charged with felony escape. First News is looking into what McCormick’s initial charges were.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wisr680.com

Two Hurt in Lawrence County Crash

Minor injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Emilie Homjak of New Castle was traveling on Interstate 376 in Union Township just before noon on Friday (November 2nd) when she lost control of her vehicle.
WFMJ.com

3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
explore venango

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI-Drug Arrest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on Friday, December 1, by Franklin-based State Police, a 2017 Ford Escape was stopped on Laurel Terrace Road/Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:18 a.m. on October 25 for a traffic violation.
explore venango

Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
WYTV.com

Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter. Wayne Sailar was arrested on Orangeville Road in Hermitage just before 3 p.m. Police were able to corner him while he was asleep on...
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Portage County turnpike drug busts

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (P.A.C.E.) unit, while conducting traffic enforcement Friday, reported arresting two people for felony drug trafficking and other charges. Deputies said they stopped two cars for misdemeanor traffic violations, the first of which had a smell of marijuana coming from the...
explore venango

Inmate Located After Reportedly Failing to Return From Work Release

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mercer County Jail inmate was located after police say he failed to return to the jail after work release last week. According to Mercer-based State Police, troopers were notified of an inmate at the Mercer County Jail who had not returned from work release.
explore venango

Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
venangoextra.com

OC woman charged for spitting on man who had been attacked

An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a phone call Oct. 14...
explore venango

Hearing Continued Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, has been continued and will resume at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, in Venango County Central Court.
WFMJ.com

One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash

Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
Daily Voice

Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley

Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
WKBN

WKBN

57K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy