Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.

1 DAY AGO